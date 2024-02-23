Celebrate International Mother Language Day at Speed Cinema with a free screening of the documentary “Colours of the Alphabet,” directed by Alastair Cole. Co-presented with the Office for Immigrant Affairs, the screening will be followed by a panel discussion and spoken word performance.International Mother Language Day was recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) after the initiative of Bangladesh in 1999, and has been observed globally since 2000. According to UNESCO, 40% of the global population does not have access to education in a language they speak, or even understand.“Colours of the Alphabet” follows the education of three children in Zambia over two school terms, and poses the question: does the future have to be in English? The official language in Zambia is English, but there are seven national languages and 72 ethnic languages spoken there. The film approaches its subjects with affection and humor as it examines the ways language can fortify a community and unify a culture. The multicolored subtitles reflect the multilingual reality of the Zambian classroom.The post-screening discussion will be moderated by Education Advocate Ruth Muñoz, and include panelists Juna Mangar, Registered Nurse, Jefferson County Public Schools (whose mother languages are Magar and Nepali); Silvana Budge, Insurance Compliance Professional (whose mother language is Portuguese); and Kathryn Punsly, Verizon Innovative Learning Schools Coach (whose mother language is Cantonese). The program will also feature a spoken word performance by Karina Barillas of Louisville’s La Casita Center (whose mother language is Spanish).for thiswill be distributed from theat