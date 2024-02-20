Self-Taught Artist Shakia Harris Takes On Solo Show

"I didn't think this event would even happen," wrote local artist Shakia Harris. She shared the details of how her upcoming February 24th show came to be in an Instagram post highlighting her textured, oil paintings.
Though Harris already has one solo art show under her belt, her second is different. This time around, the self-taught artist and special education teacher is orchestrating the entire experience on her own without the backing of a seasoned, well-connected curator.
Having two art calls rejected early in 2024, Harris decided she would build her own table instead of wait for a seat at one.
"Nothing regarding my creative journey is traditional," she said. "I've learned that self-taught artists can absolutely make a living and an impact."
Like her first show, "Feel My Words" deals with themes of trauma and recovery.
LEO asked Harris via email some questions about her upcoming show. She shares what inspired her recent work along with advice for anyone who wants to host an exhibition of their own.
Tell us more about "Feel My Words." What's the story behind it and where did the inspiration come from?
"Feel My Words" was born from a desire to give a voice to the experiences of others. Within the span of a couple years I've experienced several traumatic incidents. I survived an armed home invasion, became pregnant, and then had to resuscitate my 3 day old infant shortly after getting home from the hospital.
I started to do interviews and felt stuck. I realized I wasn't at peace with the situation. The assailants were never located, and I didn't have closure.
In an attempt to make peace with the home invasion I sought to understand the men better. I read a book called "What Happened to You?" to gain a better understanding of the world around me.
As a special education teacher I've always been more interested in the function of one’s behavior rather than the behavior itself. Originally the exhibit was titled “What Happened to You,” because that was the main question I asked each participant. Ultimately it felt too similar to the book title that inspired the project.
Instead I wanted to focus on the impact of the stories. I wanted to give voice and meaning to people that have never shared their story or have felt dismissed. I’ve learned through my own healing journey that there’s power in being listened to. There’s power in having someone validate an experience from your perspective.
"Feel My Words" has ended up being my greatest challenge. I combed through interviews and found ways to creatively represent their stories through subject, color, movement, and texture. There are 43 oil paintings in the exhibit. Unintentionally all of the participants identify as female. Most preferred to remain anonymous or only identified by their initials. The exhibit explores themes of grief, domestic violence, terminal illness, adoption, relocation, mental illness, and more.
The story behind With An Angel's Face (above): Amidst the beauty of her life, she has faced traumatic hardships that include date rape and an ensuing pregnancy in her youth. Both stories are woven together on the canvas to reflect a sense of grace and resilience.
Her journey through a challenging marriage, divorce, and subsequent remarriage is depicted through the nuanced interplay of colors and lines. The title, With an Angel's Face, hints at the woman's enduring strength and the grace with which she navigates life's complexities and is also influenced by her reconciliation with the son she gave up for adoption.
Take us on your journey to deciding to host, and then begin executing, your own show.
Since I love to create whimsical nature scenes and billowing florals, I sometimes feel overlooked by curators, because as an African-American I don't exclusively create portraits of other African-Americans or focus on topics closely related to race.
I wouldn’t be where I am today had I not bet on myself and took initiative to build my own table instead of waiting for a seat at one.
What advice would you give to anyone who wants to host their own solo art show?
I would encourage others to step into uncomfortable and scary situations, but to do so intelligently. Deciding to share your artwork with the world is terrifying and unnerving at first. Even though I'm not backed by a local gallery or art organization I know that there's a place for my body of work and perspective.
Locating a space is especially important. I'd recommend artists try to find a location that will donate the space for an opening. Find ways to make the partnership mutually beneficial, for example the location gets to enjoy curated walls that spark conversation and liven up the space.
An art show release form is a must. This document should encompass payouts, timelines, access to venue, and responsible parties due to theft or damage.
You'll also need to make a plan to locate the target audience for your exhibit and invite them to the show. I've grown my email list from local art shows and that came in handy when I needed to send out a questionnaire on the event date and time.
Once you have a location, start planning the layout for the show and troubleshoot issues with lighting or installation. I'm showing within the historic Epping District (816 E Broadway) and the venue requires additional wireless spotlights and picture rails in order to hang art from nontraditional surfaces.
I hope that my exhibit will show other artists that there are creative ways to get the job done.
"Feel My Words'" Opening Reception takes place Saturday, Feb. 24 from 3-6 p.m. at 816 East Broadway, Louisville, KY. Tickets are free.