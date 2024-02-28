Everyone's A Babe At Louisville's Newest Mid to Plus-Sized Boutique

It’s an experience any woman is familiar with. The work of trying to squeeze into a too-small pair of jeans in an even smaller dressing room. Harsh lighting, an almost offensive number of mirrors casting your reflection back from every angle. Dressing rooms are either abandoned to the point of disarray or guarded by a too-eager sales associate.



Not to mention, the defeat and frustration when you can’t find anything that fits.

It’s enough to make anyone give up on in-person shopping completely, especially women who might not neatly fit into any of the standard U.S. sizes.

That’s where BABE Boutique comes in.

Tucked away on a corner of Payne Street in the heart of historic Clifton is one of Louisville’s newest local gems — a mid and plus-sized women’s clothing store owned by Lambsey Reeves. A clothing business that’s building community by offering clothing and a comfortable space for women. A place with room to allow women to be themselves and not go through obstacles with finding the right clothing.



However, BABE didn’t start with mid and plus-sized clothing. What started as a Logan Street Market stall with standard offerings has become something deeper for her.

“As I would sit there every day, I would notice all these mid and plus-sized women walking by,” Reeves said. “They would look and just walk by, and they were thinking ‘oh there’s nothing in there for me.’”

It’s no secret that across the country, plus-sized clothing is harder to come by. Even larger retail chains that do offer plus-sizes don’t carry them in-house, turning online shopping from an option into a necessity.

Reeves, who identifies as mid-sized, understands the feeling of not being able to find everyday clothing that’s comfortable for her body type.

Driven by her strong desire to empower women, Lambey was called to create the type of inclusive space she herself longed for. The kind where women with mid and plus sized bodies can feel comfortable and supported.





“I talked to women who would pass by, and I would ask them if plus-sized clothing would be something that they were interested in,” she said.

Reeves would often get a resounding, and sometimes emotional, yes.

With a need like this, it makes you begin to question why standard sizes are, indeed, the standard.

Before BABE’s presence at Logan Street Market, Reeves hosted pop-up shops which led to an engaged Instagram following.

”I would run into people who asked me when is BABE coming back?” she said. “I was like, ‘wow this is a huge demand.’”

The cozy dimly lit brick-and-mortar location of BABE has only been open for two months, however, Reeves says that she’s built a blossoming community in that short amount of time.

“The response to this store has been incredible,” Reeves said. “Women are thanking me all the time for existing.

“I’ve had women cry simply because this is something that they are not accustomed to.” Reeves said it has been very rewarding to make others feel good about what they can wear.

The style of clothing at BABE is not well-defined, yet it is easy to find essential clothing, and jazzier options as well. BABE offers sizes ranging from L to 5X. Along with clothing, you can also find tea sets and accessories. Intoxicating candles set the mood as you pick out what is truly comfortable for you in the store. Reeves has been promoting the store through her Instagram where you can see her wearing some of the clothing. She believes it is important to see the clothing on someone and might help customers who are considering a visit to BABE.





“I want to offer cute, classy, and trendy clothing options” Reeves expressed. “I think I will probably get into more office and professional wear because I know people are interested in that.

“I want to offer women the opportunity to feel comfortable dressing up or wearing loud prints and dressing more fashion-forward than they have been allowed to in the past.”

Body positivity is important at BABE. One of their core values is offering a space where women can try on clothing in a safe and stress-free environment. It is a value that Reeves lives by through her business and one that she has pushed for all her life.

“My grandma was a runway model, and she was always psycho about my weight,” Reeves said. “Women are always inundated with negativity and feelings of we are not good enough, so we have no option.”

Reeves remembers when the body positivity movement took off and credits that for the reason more big box stores now carry plus-size clothing compared to when she was growing up in the ‘80s.

“I think everyone deserves to be treated well and have something cool and nice that will make you feel comfortable, your body is not your entire identity but you should be able to dress how you want to dress.”

Reeves believes that since opening BABE, her self-esteem has improved. She no longer worries about society’s expectations around a woman’s size and hopes that others experience that same sense of freedom when shopping in her boutique.

“Working here and following plus-sized influencers, I no longer have body image issues. I’m 38 years old so it’s pretty remarkable to see this working. If I can be a part of helping other women somewhere on a subconscious level not hate themselves, or think ‘I’m not good enough’ then I feel like it’s a contribution and not just a shop owner.”





What’s in a name?

Why did Reeves choose the name, BABE? She said it came after she and her friends would joke about boyfriends and girlfriends calling each other “babe.” It was something catchy that she would say to her friends. Everyone is a babe.

“I came across a necklace that said ‘babe’ on it, and then I wrote out a logo. It’s just like you’re a babe, everyone is a babe.”

Reeves said it can also stand as an acronym for boutique and beauty experience. She plans to start offering makeup lessons and applications in the store’s front room soon.

Looking ahead, Reeves envisions BABE. as a place of empowerment for women in Louisville, but she also hopes that her store can serve as a testament to the need for greater representation in the fashion industry. All women need more stores like BABE. not only in Louisville but across the country.

“The average [American] woman wears mid and plus-sized clothing so this is a huge market that the city and country should be serving. Mid and plus-sized women want to wear what everyone else is wearing. We just want it in our size. That should not be an issue but our society has made it an issue.”

Reeves says that one of her future goals for the store is to start having her clothing line branded under the BABE label to give Louisville women more options for all occasions. Including the Kentucky Derby!

“I just found an incredible line of Derby dresses that go up to a size 5X,” Reeves said excitedly. She plans to collaborate with local hat makers to turn the store into a one-stop shop for mid and plus-sized gals looking for the perfect race day wardrobe.

As far as the future goes for BABE Boutique, Reeves has many goals. She’ll be bringing events like the Sofar Sounds Concert series to the store at the end of February. Intending to connect musicians and audiences, Sofar, is a perfect partnership.

Reeves, ambitious and determined, is currently exploring the idea of opening a second BABE location which she hopes will be in downtown New Albany. She plans to hire more staff to dedicate her own time to designing the upcoming clothing label along with the rest of the behind-the-scenes work of running a small business.

At BABE Boutique, everyone is a babe. No matter their size.