See Natalia Ashikhmina’s Final Louisville Ballet Performance This Weekend

After 18 seasons, Natalia Ashikhmina will dance her final performance with the Louisville Ballet. Natlia will dance in the role of Juliet in an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "Romeo and Juliet" with choreography by Alun Jones and music by Sergei Prokofiev. Mark Krieger, Natalia’s partner in principal roles throughout her career with Louisville Ballet, will dance opposite her in the role of Romeo.



click to enlarge Sam English Natalia Ashikhmina in The Merry Widow

Natalia's career spans three decades and ballet companies in three cities. She joined the Louisville Ballet as a principal dancer in 2006. Former dancers from the Louisville Ballet and alumni from Louisville Ballet School will celebrate her in a pre-show reception in the North Lobby of the Kentucky Performing Arts Center.Guests will include Helen Starr, former Associate Artistic Director of the Louisville Ballet; Clinton Luckett, former Louisville Ballet School student and current Associate Artistic Director of American Ballet Theatre; and Cristina Munro, former Co-Director of the Louisville Ballet and current director and owner of Munro Ballet Studios. Dancers from other companies around the country are also expected to be present.

Natalia will be available for photos, videos, and autographs during a meet-and-greet in the lobby, 1:00–2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. Her final bow and presentation of roses are scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2.



Louisville Ballet Presents Romeo & Juliet

The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Whitney Hall

Friday, March 1

7:30 p.m.



Saturday, March 2

2:00 p.m.



Saturday, March 2

8:00 p.m.