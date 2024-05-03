  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts & Culture News

Galt House Spa Offers Derby Weekend IV Hydration

The quickest way to recover for Derby day.

By
May 3, 2024 at 11:27 am
Share on Nextdoor
Need some emergency hydration to keep the Derby festivities going? Pelo West, the new spa at The Galt House Hotel, will be offering IV Hydration to get you back on track!

Their supplemental IV hydration includes vitamins and nutrients that offer rapid hydration and enhanced health benefits. Administered through an intravenous infusion, one of the key benefits of this treatment is that by bypassing the digestive system, the nutrients and fluids are absorbed quickly and efficiently. The procedure typically takes 30 minutes to an hour.

Here are a few of the services you can choose from:
  • Headache Relief Injection ($45) - 5 minutes
  • Golden Standard Revitalizing IV Hydration ($250) - 25 minutes
  • Afterparty Recovery IV Hydration ($350) - 25 minutes
You can book an appointment or head straight to the spa for a walk-in appointment.

Galt House - Pelo West
140 N Fourth St, Louisville
Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With Jenna White At Revelry Gallery

By Aria Baci

Detail. Jenna White, Dragon Roll To Go, paper collage, 24x36 inches.

Louisville Orchestra Creators Fest Celebrates Diverse Composers

By Aria Baci

L to R: Tanner Porter, Alex Berko, and Nkeiru Okoye of the 2023–2024 Creators Corps

Derby Eve At 21C Welcomes Partiers To Become Strangers In The Night

By Erica Rucker

a derby eve party at 21C

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe