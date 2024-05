Galt House Spa Offers Derby Weekend IV Hydration

Headache Relief Injection ($45) - 5 minutes

Golden Standard Revitalizing IV Hydration ($250) - 25 minutes

Afterparty Recovery IV Hydration ($350) - 25 minutes

Need some emergency hydration to keep the Derby festivities going? Pelo West, the new spa at The Galt House Hotel, will be offering IV Hydration to get you back on track!Their supplemental IV hydration includes vitamins and nutrients that offer rapid hydration and enhanced health benefits. Administered through an intravenous infusion, one of the key benefits of this treatment is that by bypassing the digestive system, the nutrients and fluids are absorbed quickly and efficiently. The procedure typically takes 30 minutes to an hour.Here are a few of the services you can choose from:You can book an appointment or head straight to the spa for a walk-in appointment.140 N Fourth St, Louisville