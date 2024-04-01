Dig Into Paristown Garden Show This Weekend

Some of the highlights include:
- Over 100 booths selling plants, trees, herbs, native plants, vintage garden decor, garden art and more
- Free seminars all day
- Meet and greet with Jon Carloftis and book signing of his beautiful new book “Fine Gardens”
- Meet and greet local gardening guru Bob Hill
- Special kids section “Little Green Thumbs” full of some really cool kids activities
- Over 300 native plants and herbs will be for sale ranging from $5-$10 (all from the gardens of the master Gardners themselves)
- Raffle to win an amazing hand made cedar gardening bench
- Tool sharpening
- Free tomato plants
Stay tuned for a full lineup of the speakers and seminars from Fleur de Flea.
Paristown Garden Show
720 Brent St.
Saturday, April 6
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Event