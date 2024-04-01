  1. Arts & Culture
Dig Into Paristown Garden Show This Weekend

Kentuckiana's largest outdoor Garden Show is happening April 6.

Apr 1, 2024 at 1:35 pm
Paristown Garden Show
Fleur De Flea Vintage Market has joined forces with the Master Gardners of Jefferson County to bring the Paristown Garden Show to life.

Some of the highlights include:
  • Over 100 booths selling plants, trees, herbs, native plants, vintage garden decor, garden art and more
  • Free seminars all day
  • Meet and greet with Jon Carloftis and book signing of his beautiful new book “Fine Gardens”
  • Meet and greet local gardening guru Bob Hill
  • Special kids section “Little Green Thumbs” full of some really cool kids activities
  • Over 300 native plants and herbs will be for sale ranging from $5-$10 (all from the gardens of the master Gardners themselves)
  • Raffle to win an amazing hand made cedar gardening bench
  • Tool sharpening
  • Free tomato plants
This is a kid-friendly event with a special area just for them called “Little Green Thumbs" with all kinds of free kids gardening activities.

Stay tuned for a full lineup of the speakers and seminars from Fleur de Flea.

Paristown Garden Show
720 Brent St.
Saturday, April 6
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Event
Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
