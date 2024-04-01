Dig Into Paristown Garden Show This Weekend

Over 100 booths selling plants, trees, herbs, native plants, vintage garden decor, garden art and more

Free seminars all day

Meet and greet with Jon Carloftis and book signing of his beautiful new book “Fine Gardens”

Meet and greet local gardening guru Bob Hill

Special kids section “Little Green Thumbs” full of some really cool kids activities

Over 300 native plants and herbs will be for sale ranging from $5-$10 (all from the gardens of the master Gardners themselves)

Raffle to win an amazing hand made cedar gardening bench

Tool sharpening

Free tomato plants

Fleur De Flea Vintage Market has joined forces with the Master Gardners of Jefferson County to bring the Paristown Garden Show to life.Some of the highlights include:This is a kid-friendly event with a special area just for them called “Little Green Thumbs" with all kinds of free kids gardening activities.Stay tuned for a full lineup of the speakers and seminars from Fleur de Flea.720 Brent St.Saturday, April 610:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Free Event