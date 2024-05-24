Cultural Pass and Summer Reading Programs Give Youth A 'Passport To Creativity'

School might be out for the summer, but the Cultural Pass and Summer Reading programs are just getting started. Now in their 11th year, these side-by-side initiatives provide free arts and cultural experiences for youth ages 0–21 across Jefferson, Bullitt, and Oldham counties in Kentucky, and Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties in Indiana.

The Cultural Pass and Summer Reading programs are a collaboration between Louisville Metro Government agencies and community partners, developed to enrich the lives of Louisvillians over the summer vacation. More than 40 arts and cultural institutions will participate in the program, including the Kentucky Science Center, Harrison County Discovery Center, Louisville Zoo, The Little Loomhouse, Louisville Leopard Percussionists, The Falls of the Ohio State Park, and Speed Art Museum. Libraries participating in the Summer Reading program include all Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) locations, The Floyd County Library, Bullitt County Public Library, Jeffersonville Township Public Library, and Charlestown Clark County Public Library.

To register for a Cultural Pass and for Summer Reading at any of these libraries, participants only need to be a resident with an active library card. The program begins June and goes until August 4, when the new school year begins. TARC will help connect Cultural Pass holders who need transportation assistance to arts and cultural venues with a limited number of bus passes that will be available throughout the summer.

Presented by the Library Foundation, the Summer Reading Program is a 10-week program that encourages school-age youth to read over the summer by offering incentives and prizes. Every participant who completes the program will receive an LFPL backpack or shoulder bag. In addition to these prizes, participants who complete the program will receive passes to attractions and events from Kentucky Science Center, Squire Boone Caverns, Louisville Bats, and Racing Louisville FC as well as treats from Fazoli's, Ehrler's, Raising Cane's, and Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Co.

Louisville Deputy Mayor David James and representatives from Fund for the Arts, LFPL, and Floyd County Library will announce details of the Cultural Pass and Summer Reading Program at the official kick off event at the Main Branch of LFPL in downtown Louisville on Saturday, June 1. Anyone in the Cultural Pass age range will be able to sign up for both programs during ths free event. There will also be food trucks, face painting, roaming characters, performances by the Louisville Leopard Percussionists, Ambo Dance Theatre, and a demonstration by Louisville Zoo.

Cultural Pass and Summer Reading Program

Louisville Free Public Library — Main Branch

301 York St.

Saturday, June 1

10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.