New Garter Snake Ambassador At Louisville Nature Center Needs A Name: What Should It Be?

The Louisville Nature Center has named its newest ambassador, a two-year-old garter snake with no name.

The center is asking for name recommendations for the snake, and with a donation of $5, you can submit your idea for what he should be named.

The snake will have his name revealed to the public on his birthday, May 29, with donations going towards care for him and other animal ambassadors at the Louisville Nature Center. Name submissions will be accepted until Tuesday, May 28.

This snake was born and raised in captivity by Thoroughbred Exotics Reptile Sanctuary.