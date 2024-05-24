  1. Arts & Culture
New Garter Snake Ambassador At Louisville Nature Center Needs A Name: What Should It Be?

Donate $5 to submit a new name for the snake.

May 24, 2024 at 11:24 am
The name of the snake will be revealed on his birthday on May 29.
The Louisville Nature Center has named its newest ambassador, a two-year-old garter snake with no name.


The center is asking for name recommendations for the snake, and with a donation of $5, you can submit your idea for what he should be named.


The snake will have his name revealed to the public on his birthday, May 29, with donations going towards care for him and other animal ambassadors at the Louisville Nature Center. Name submissions will be accepted until Tuesday, May 28.


This snake was born and raised in captivity by Thoroughbred Exotics Reptile Sanctuary.

