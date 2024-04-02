Celebrate Derby 150 At Revelry Gallery With "Win, Place, Art Show"

Every Derby season since 2013, Revelry has opened their boutique and gallery space in NuLu to artists with a challenge to create a single work of art inspired by the Kentucky Derby. For the 150th renewal of "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" the challenge is to depict or evoke the energy of Derby.



Each piece in the exhibition will evoke motion and rhythm across a spectrum of media, methods, and styles. Everyone in attendance will be encouraged to "bet" on a favorite piece by filling out a Revelry racing ticket to determine which pieces should win, place, and show!

Featured artists are Brochevski, Ewa Perz, Humberto Lahera, Isabella Siebert, Julio Cesar, Lindsey Taylor, Melissa Crase, Patrick Jilbert, Randell Madden, Robert Brown, Sophia Fowler, Susan Howe, Tiny Art Lady, and Tommy Rallis. The exhibition will be open until May 6.

Win, Place, Art Show

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

Friday, April 5

6 p.m.

Free admission