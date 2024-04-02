  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Visual Arts
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Celebrate Derby 150 At Revelry Gallery With "Win, Place, Art Show"

Bet on your favorite pieces in a group exhibition opening April 5.

By
Apr 2, 2024 at 1:08 pm
Detail. Ewa Perz, Jack and Eli, oil on canvas, 36x48 inches, 2024.
Detail. Ewa Perz, Jack and Eli, oil on canvas, 36x48 inches, 2024.
Share on Nextdoor

Every Derby season since 2013, Revelry has opened their boutique and gallery space in NuLu to artists with a challenge to create a single work of art inspired by the Kentucky Derby. For the 150th renewal of "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" the challenge is to depict or evoke the energy of Derby.

Each piece in the exhibition will evoke motion and rhythm across a spectrum of media, methods, and styles. Everyone in attendance will be encouraged to "bet" on a favorite piece by filling out a Revelry racing ticket to determine which pieces should win, place, and show!

Featured artists are Brochevski, Ewa Perz, Humberto Lahera, Isabella Siebert, Julio Cesar, Lindsey Taylor, Melissa Crase, Patrick Jilbert, Randell Madden, Robert Brown, Sophia Fowler, Susan Howe, Tiny Art Lady, and Tommy Rallis. The exhibition will be open until May 6.

Win, Place, Art Show
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
Friday, April 5
6 p.m.

Free admission

Tags:

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Louisville Ballet Brings Ching Ching Wong Together With Jack Harlow

By Aria Baci

Louisville Ballet Brings Ching Ching Wong Together With Jack Harlow

Dig Into Paristown Garden Show This Weekend

By Sydney Catinna

Paristown Garden Show

Diversity Is A Front-Runner At Gallopalooza 2024

By Aria Baci

"Common Dignity" by Jessica Chao (sponsored by Louisville Council District 15)

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe