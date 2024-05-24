Bluegrass VegFest Returns For Its Fifth Year

Bluegrass VegFest returns to Louisville for its fifth year. The day-long festival at Mellwood Art Center celebrates the meatless life with plant-based culinary delights from 17 restaurants and food trucks. Local favorites Abol's Café, Cosmic Bird, Half Peach, Spinelli's Pizza, and V-Grits will be joined by Branch Out Foods from Paducah, That Vegan Joint from Indianapolis, and Oh My Cod Vegan Seafood from Florida, among others.

In 2023, Bluegrass VegFest attracted 6,500 guests, and festival director Jenny Brown expects that number to increase in 2024. "We've expanded our indoor marketplace and food hall into a second large event room, providing more space for indoor dining," she says. "Come spend the day indulging in awesome vegan food, enjoying captivating talks, and supporting local and small businesses!"

click to enlarge Bluegrass VegFest

In addition to a full spectrum of vegan food vendors, Bluegrass VegFest will feature local beer and craft cocktails, live cooking demos, an indoor marketplace, live music, and activities for kids. The event will also feature speakers Victoria Moran, author, animal advocate, and founder of Main Street Academy; Dr. Ruby Lathon, the holistic nutritionist featured in the film "What the Health," and Robert Cheeke, champion bodybuilder and author of "The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance."

Bluegrass VegFest offers early access tickets for guests who prefer to avoid lines and preview the festival one hour before it opens to the public. Early access tickets can be purchased in advance online. Otherwise, admission is free on the day of the event, with a suggested donation of $5. Parking is free and includes roundtrip shuttle service from the overflow parking lot across from the Botanical Gardens at 1432 Frankfort Ave.

Bluegrass VegFest 2024

Mellwood Art Center

1860 Mellwood Ave.

Saturday, June 22

12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.