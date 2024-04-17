Arts Angle Vantage Offers Teens Chance To Review Musical Theater

Louisville teens are encouraged to register for free tickets to see the musical "Beetlejuice" at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts and write a review about it. The non-profit organization Arts Angle Vantage is making a limited number of openings available to high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

In response to both the inequities of access to the arts by marginalized people and the continuing decline of arts education and academic attention to writing, Arts Angle Vantage emerged to increase interest in the arts among young people. The organization provides access to the arts and empowers young people to develop critical writing skills, starting in arts journalism.

The musical theater adaptation of the 1988 cult film by Tim Burton became a success after its tryout at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. in 2018 and its subsequent Broadway premier in 2019. With music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, "Beetlejuice" is as spooky as it is exuberant.

The story of the musical follows a similar path as the film: A Goth girl named Lydia Deetz moves with her upper middle class family into a country house haunted by ghosts. Lydia soon discovers that the hauntings are being perpetrated by the previous owners, who summoned Beetlejuice, an undead reverse exorcist who helps ghosts get rid of unwanted humans. This coming-of-age story is full of tricks, treats, and unlikely friendships.

Teens who register for the workshop will receive two free tickets (one for an adult chaperone) to see "Beetlejuice" and a workshop before and after the performance, where they can write a review of the nationally touring production at The Kentucky Center for the Arts on May 6 with PNC Broadway in Louisville. The registration deadline is Thursday, April 30 at 11:00 p.m.

"Beetlejuice" runs at the Kentucky Center for the Arts May 14–19. Teens interested in this free opportunity to see the show should register at Arts Angle Vantage by Thursday, April 30.