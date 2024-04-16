  1. Arts & Culture
It’s A Furry Derby Paw-Tay At Louisville's Noble Funk Brewing

But not the furries you’re thinking of…this Paw-tay is for the dogs

Apr 16, 2024 at 2:06 pm
Furry Derby Paw-Tay pup dressed to impress.
Furry Derby Paw-Tay pup dressed to impress. All Photos provided by Carrie Shoaf
If you’re a fan of beer, good food, and adorable pups, then you need to put this event on your calendar. The Furry Derby Paw-tay will be hosted on Saturday, April 27, at Noble Funk Brewing (922 S. Second St.). Noble Funk invites you and your (leashed) fur babies to dress to impress (or be costumed in Derby attire). Certainly, human furries are allowed as long as they eat and drink, but even better if they bring their dogs with them (though the poorly poochless folks are still allowed). Portions of the proceeds will benefit The Arrow Fund (a nonprofit providing medical treatment, rehab and safe homes for pets that have been abused and severely neglected).

It’s A Furry Derby Paw-Tay At Louisville's Noble Funk Brewing (2)

The event will have: (from the release)

• Full bar, craft beer list, pizzas, calzones, salads, and sandwiches from Noble Funk

• Prizes for the best Derby-costumed dogs AND humans

• Outdoor areas for alfresco dining, family play, games, and dog-watching

• Pet-related gifts, treasures, novelties, and ways to support the animals in our community

who are in critical need

• Meeting adoptable pets and rescued alumni from The Arrow Fund

Admission to the Paw-tay is FREE but on-site and online donations to The Arrow Fund are welcome.

It’s A Furry Derby Paw-Tay At Louisville's Noble Funk Brewing (3)
Erica Rucker
Erica Rucker is LEO Weekly's editor-in-chief. In addition to her work at LEO, she is a haphazard writer, photographer, tarot card reader, and fair-to-middling purveyor of motherhood. Her earliest memories are of telling stories to her family and promising that the next would be shorter than the first. They never...
