LouiEvolve Hip Hop and Arts Festival Returns This Weekend

LouiEvolve Hip Hop and Arts Festival will return to Louisville April 18–20. This annual celebration of art, music, and community will be at The MAMMOTH Art Space downtown. An all ages event that celebrates the diversity and creativity of the local arts scene and cultivates community engagement will include musical performances as well as interactive activities and community initiatives.

"We are thrilled to bring LouiEvolve Hip Hop and Arts Festival back to Louisville for another year of celebration, creativity, and community building," says Tay G, Co-Founder of LouiEvolve. "This festival is a testament to the incredible talent and spirit of our city, and we're excited to showcase the best of what Louisville has to offer."

Live performances by local hip-hop artists, DJs, MCs, and musicians will include Nise the Nymph, Hendo Houdini, and Sasha Renee. Live music will share the space with interactive art installations including graffiti showcases and live painting demonstrations. Community-focused initiatives will offer youth programs, family-oriented activities, and collaborations with local organizations who promote social justice, equity, and activation. Vendor booths at the festival provide a cascade of local businesses, artisans, and creatives.

Sponsored in part by Councilman Jecorey Arthur of Louisville Metro Council District 4 and Fund 4 The Arts. General admission and VIP packages available now.

The MAMMOTH Art Space744 S. 13th St.6:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.6:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.11:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.4:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.