Actors Theatre And Drag Daddy Produce Escape Room Play

Actors Theatre of Louisville and Drag Daddy Productions present a new performance titled "Won't you be my May-bor?" The world premiere is Friday, May 31 at the 159-seat Victor Jory Theater. The inaugural performance is a free sneak peek event, supported by the Fund for the Arts.



Developed by Andrew Newton Schaftlein and Eric Sharp, and featuring the drag performer May O'Nays, "Won't you be my May-bor?" will deliver a outside the (black) box experience for theatergoers — just in time for LGBTQ Pride season. The performance will begin at Mayday Escape Rooms located in the Victor Jory Theater, before moving onto Owensboro, Hazard, and other communities throughout Kentucky.

In the play, May O'Nays (Andrew Newton Shaftlein) performs both as a drag queen and as an escape room master. She encounters a mysterious room that proves elusive to her skills. Inspired by Fred Rogers, this interactive adventure invites audiences to cultivate attentive listening, patience, and mindfulness as they participate in unraveling the mystery of the Mister Rogers room.

click to enlarge Drag Daddy Productions Birdseye view of the "Won't you be my May-bor?" set.

"'Won't you be my May-bor?' is a reminder of our strength when we come together," says director Emily Tarquin. "It is a gift to my soul to have the opportunity to tell this story in these times, alongside this incredible team of people, inside of the world built by Fred Rogers. We must dream what is possible and work on building it together."

The inaugural performance on Friday, May 31 is free with first come, first served availability. Tickets for the rest of the run of "Won’t you be my May-bor?" are available through Actors Theatre of Louisville.

"Won't you be my May-bor?"

Victor Jory Theater

316 W. Main St.

Friday, May 31 –Saturday, June 8

7:00 p.m.

All ages welcome