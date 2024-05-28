Louisville HeARTS Program May Have Its Budget Cut By 80%. Why?

In his latest budget proposal, Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) will attempt to slash funding for the HeARTS program by as much as 80% next year. HeARTS, a program that was founded two years ago and supported by the Louisville Metro Government, acts as a liaison to support art programs in community centers across Jefferson County.

The goal of the program, according to its site, states that it participates in the provision of “multigenerational, multidisciplinary arts programming in accessible neighborhood spaces during out-of-school time.”

If the budget is approved on June 20, HeARTS — which will lose $800,000 in funding — will then need to make the necessary changes to still operate at 20% of its normal capacity. In an email to LEO Weekly, Director of Marketing and Communications Tory Parker stated that the Fund for the Arts will continue the program even with the drastic change in budget.

“Fund for the Arts intends to continue with the HeARTS program with the funds Louisville Metro Government has allocated in this most recent budget, and we are still in the process of exploring what that will specifically mean with this reduction,” Parker stated in an email to LEO Weekly. “While we are grateful to receive this funding from Louisville Metro Government, we are working alongside the Office of Arts + Creative Industries to advocate for additional resources as well as exploring other funding opportunities to fill in the gaps.”

Sarah Lindgren, who acts as vice president for the Fund for the Arts, stated in an email that Fund for the Arts has already begun the process of finding other funding sources in anticipation of an approved budget for the next year. Lindgren stated she and the Fund for the Arts don’t know now whether the program’s budget could be increased after such a dramatic cut in funding, but that Fund for the Arts will “make every effort to advocate for funding.”

“Fund for the Arts remains committed to the HeARTS program and will continue to do as much as possible with whatever budget is available,” she stated in an email obtained by LEO Weekly.

What is the funding going towards if not HeARTS?

Based on the prior reporting from LEO Weekly, almost half of all the money in the $1.1 billion budget will go towards public safety ($448 million). That money will be used to purchase new equipment for Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), Louisville Fire Department and emergency operations.

LMPD’s funding will support new license plate readers and MetroWatch cameras to track vehicles around the city, with additional funding going towards recruitment.

“Thrive by 5,” a nonprofit organization separate from Metro Government, will also get a piece of the budget ($5 million). The money is set to be used to give free universal pre-K education to every 3- and 4-year-old in Louisville.

And nearly $50 million of the mayor’s proposed budget is set to improve quality of life in Louisville, including street paving, sidewalk repairs, guardrail replacements and more.

“We understand that the budget put forth by Mayor Greenberg was the result of much deliberation, compromise, and strategy, and was crafted with the intention of serving the entire city with the resources available…,” Lindgren said in an email to LEO Weekly. “This cut in funding is far more detrimental to the 20+ community centers, their constituents, and the artists who have been working to facilitate healing through free, intergenerational arts programing throughout Louisville than it is to the bottom line at Fund for the Arts.”

How many children will be affected by the budget reductions?

Currently dozens of community centers, libraries, parks and schools are part of the Fund for the Arts HeARTS program, which includes hundreds of kids in Louisville Metro.