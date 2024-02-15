6 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (Feb. 16-18)

Get your groove on at a Bollywood silent disco in honor of the Speed's first South Asian exhibition. Then, hit up the world's largest biscuits and gravy competition on Saturday.Celebrate the opening of Tour of India: South Asian Paintings with a tour by the curators and a Bollywood-style silent disco.Louisville's premiere burlesque troupe celebrates their 15th anniversary with a sultry Valentine's showcase featuring stripteases, acrobatics, singing, comedy, and more. Stick around for the performance with the leaf blower. You'll know it when you see it.Chow down on creations from local chefs at the world’s largest biscuits and gravy competition and vote on your favorite. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Haven.Slurp noodles and sip natural wines in Shelby Park with this pop-up dinner series every Saturday in February.See the Grammy award-winning Louisville Orchestra's production of this acclaimed comedic opera. Runs through Saturday, Feb. 24.