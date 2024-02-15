  1. Arts & Culture
6 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (Feb. 16-18)

Biscuits, Bollywood, and burlesque awaits.

By
Feb 15, 2024 at 10:53 pm
A swashbuckling good time is in store at Louisville Orchestra's production of The Pirates of Penzance. Carolyn Brown • @cebrownphoto
Get your groove on at a Bollywood silent disco in honor of the Speed's first South Asian exhibition. Then, hit up the world's largest biscuits and gravy competition on Saturday.

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

After Hours at Speed
Speed Art Museum
$20 | 5 p.m.
Celebrate the opening of Tour of India: South Asian Paintings with a tour by the curators and a Bollywood-style silent disco.

Va Va Vixens: Anniversary of Love
Art Sanctuary
$40 | 8 p.m.
Louisville's premiere burlesque troupe celebrates their 15th anniversary with a sultry Valentine's showcase featuring stripteases, acrobatics, singing, comedy, and more. Stick around for the performance with the leaf blower. You'll know it when you see it.

SATURDAY, FEB. 17

The Gravy Cup
Mellwood Art Center
Prices vary | 9 a.m.
Chow down on creations from local chefs at the world’s largest biscuits and gravy competition and vote on your favorite. All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Haven.

Pasta Night Pop-Up by Counter Service
Canary Club
Prices vary | 6 p.m.
Slurp noodles and sip natural wines in Shelby Park with this pop-up dinner series every Saturday in February.

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

The Pirates of Penzance
Brown Theatre
$22+ | 2 p.m.
See the Grammy award-winning Louisville Orchestra's production of this acclaimed comedic opera. Runs through Saturday, Feb. 24.
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
