Louisville's Hottest Black Musicians To Check Out This February

Louisville has been known for its brilliant music scene for many years. So it isn’t news to us in the ‘Ville that talent and our town go hand-in-hand. For February, Black History Month, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite local Black musicians and events so that you can experience local music while also supporting Black arts and artists. You can listen to music by all the artists on Spotify.Kiana & The Sun Kings blends the timeless allure of R&B and the charm of jazz in an undeniably modern way, creating a sound that is ridiculously swanky and smooth, yet fun and catchy. Lead vocalist Kiana Del’s voice dances with the jazz instrumentals, creating a rich musical tapestry. It’s the sort of music that would be just as at home in a fancy lounge, or while you dustbust around your house. Their newest EP ‘Monarch’ is a must-listen for anyone craving a rich R&B sound experience!Dave William Christopher, known musically as dave.will.chris., is a rapper who weaves together beautiful dreamy music with deep lyrics exploring mental health and self-discovery. His performances are intimate, even when in larger venues such as Headliner’s Music Hall. If you want to experience that for yourself, he will be performing February 17 at Portal.Zaniah is an R&B artist who captures listeners with her angelic voice and irresistibly catchy tunes. In her standout track ‘Coffee Bean’ she blends her soulful voice with infectious melodies, resulting in a song that will stick with you. Her style and lyrics are perfect for SZA fans looking for a new favorite artist, or anyone else looking for lyrically powerful songs offering a beautiful perspective on life, love, and relationships.Horace Gaither might be a familiar name if you were one of the hundreds of attendees of No Comply 2023, Louisville’s premiere DIY music fest. If you aren’t familiar, though, you should be! His lyrical prowess is maybe unparalleled in Louisville’s rap scene. He delivers rapid-fire bars that delve into deep experiences that will likely resonate with any listener. His newest single ‘Sox n Boxers’ is out on all streaming platforms now.The Jesse Lees is a group perfect for any psychedelic soul fan, though they expand across multiple genres, with songs like ‘Blue’ that will hit the spot for rock fans as well. No matter what style they use, their songs are catchy and you will have to fight yourself not to sing along with vocalist Otis Junior’s soulful vocals. You can see them for free on February 24th at The Chapel of St. Philip Neri.

MIDWEST POSTAL SERVICE

Midwest Postal Service is a lofi hip-hop duo, featuring interesting and unique vocal effects that demand you keep listening. Some songs, such as ‘last love’ feature raw vocals with a melancholy aura to them. Midwest Postal Service is the type of music that feels right to listen to on a rainy day. They will also be performing on February 24th at The Chapel of St. Philip Neri.



LOOKING FOR MUSIC EVENTS CELEBRATING BLACK ARTISTS THIS MONTH?

1535 Lytle St.$10 presale / $20 doors | all ages | 9 p.m. - closeBlackout is an evening dedicated to Black trans imagination in music. Black Queer Power Hour aims to celebrate how music is a tool of togetherness and collective survival for Black queer trans people. Blackout will feature a performance by Nise the Nympth and DJ sets by D.nasti and Mdnght.hr. No-to-low-cost tickets are available for Black trans individuals.236 Woodbine St.No cover | All ages | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.Black to the Future III is a celebration of Black creatives and Black-owned businesses. It will feature performances by Producing a Kinder Generation, The Jesse Lees, Nise the Nymph, Midwest Postal Service, and DJ Always, and feature local artists and vendors.