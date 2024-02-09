5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (2/9-2/11)

From burlesque shows to Black History celebrations, there's plenty to do for lovers and singles alike. Oh, and football fans too, I guess.The Butchertown music venue and bar is back with another over-the-top pop-up. Enter the land of love at The Whirling Tiger’s Valentine's-themed bar featuring regular live music and cocktails. Runs through March 2.Louisville's premiere burlesque troupe celebrates their 15th anniversary with a sultry Valentine's showcase featuring stripteases, acrobatics, singing, comedy, and more. Stick around for the performance with the leaf blower. You'll know it when you see it.It's the perfect time to check out The Fusion: A Jazz Fellowship, a gathering of aspiring jazz musicians and educators across the Kentuckiana area.Photo opps, women-owned vendors and new friends. There’s sure to be disco balls and heart-shaped sunglasses galore.Let candles light your way as you stroll underneath the stars. Choose between two trails and warm up by the fire afterwards.