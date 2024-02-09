  1. Arts & Culture
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (2/9-2/11)

For valentines, palentines, galentines... or simply good times.

Feb 9, 2024 at 1:44 pm
Va Va Vixen's Anniversary of Love runs through February 17.
Va Va Vixen's Anniversary of Love runs through February 17. Carolyn Brown • [email protected] • @cebrownphoto
From burlesque shows to Black History celebrations, there's plenty to do for lovers and singles alike. Oh, and football fans too, I guess.

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

The Whirling Tiger Valentine's Pop-Up
The Whirling Tiger
No cover | 6 p.m.
The Butchertown music venue and bar is back with another over-the-top pop-up. Enter the land of love at The Whirling Tiger’s Valentine's-themed bar featuring regular live music and cocktails. Runs through March 2.

Va Va Vixens: Anniversary of Love
Art Sanctuary
$40 | 8 p.m.
Louisville's premiere burlesque troupe celebrates their 15th anniversary with a sultry Valentine's showcase featuring stripteases, acrobatics, singing, comedy, and more. Stick around for the performance with the leaf blower. You'll know it when you see it.

The Fusion "Celebrates Black History"
Roots 101 African American Museum
$25-$30 | 7:30pm
It's the perfect time to check out The Fusion: A Jazz Fellowship, a gathering of aspiring jazz musicians and educators across the Kentuckiana area.

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

W.O.W. Galentine’s Bash
Ten20 Craft Brewery Butchertown)
$15-$75 | 12-5 p.m.
Photo opps, women-owned vendors and new friends. There’s sure to be disco balls and heart-shaped sunglasses galore.

Valentine's Candlelit Hike
Louisville Nature Center
$22-$30 | 6:30-9:30pm
Let candles light your way as you stroll underneath the stars. Choose between two trails and warm up by the fire afterwards.

