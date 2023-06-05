5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend

FRIDAY, JUNE 9



Mary Mary with School of Rock Louisville, Friday Fest Summer Concert Series

Highview Park, 7201 Outer Loop

Free | Gates, 6 p.m., music, 6-10 p.m.



Brought to you by Louisville Metro Council, this free, family-friendly event features food trucks, kids’ activities and music by local bands. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.



GreekFest 2023

Assumption Greek Orthodox Church,

Free | Friday, 6- 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Opa! Celebrate Greek Culture at the annual Louisville Greek Fest 2023. The two-day event will feature food, music, dancing, workshops and performances are in store at this family-friendly festival.



SATURDAY, JUNE 10



Louisville Wine Walk

Fourth Street Live! Louisville , 411 South Fourth Street

$45 | The event begins at 1 p.m.; General Admission includes: Souvenir tasting glass, 12 wine tastings, 1 full glass of favorite varietal, and 1 pizza voucher. Must be 21+.



Explore the grape vine offerings of several local wineries at this annual walk, featuring tastings and live entertainment in the heart of downtown Louisville.



Riverside @ Logan Street, 2023 Ali Fest

Free | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Logan Street Market, 1001 Logan Street

Boxing Demos, a pop-up gallery, T-shirt printing, free health screenings and more are on the agenda at this local event taking place during the annual Ali Festival.



Douglass Loop Farmers Market

Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, 2005 Douglass Boulevard

Free | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



For those who love local, freshly grown food and like to sleep in on Saturdays: Enjoy an open-air market in the Highlands offering fresh produce, plants, soaps and other maker items, food trucks and usually, a bluegrass band offering a beautiful backdrop of jammy tunes on the front porch of the church. There’s a playground, too, so you can take a break and enjoy some time with the kids. It’s also pet friendly (on leashes).

