Immerse In Greek Culture At Louisville’s GreekFest 2023

Opa! Get ready to celebrate Greek culture and heritage at the Louisville Greek Fest, Friday, June 9, through Saturday, June 10 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 930 Ormsby Lane. The free, family-friendly event will last from 6-10 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday.



Described on the festival’s website as a “feast for the senses,” the festival will offer Greek foods, pastries, desserts, live music and entertainment promoting the country’s culture and heritage. Dancers representing various regions will enhance the celebratory nature of the festival.



Attendees can also enjoy cultural demonstrations, cooking demonstrations and interactive activities that represent the spirit of Greece, according to the event’s website. Participants are also invited to join in the festival’s raffle, which is auctioning off a vacation experience at a luxury condo in the Florida panhandle.



For more information, visit Louisvillegreekfest.com.