8 Oktoberfests Happening This October in Louisville

Strangely enough, Oktoberfest actually begins in September and lasts through October. LEO previously ran a list of Oktoberfests in September. Since then, many places have posted about their Oktoberfests in October, so we decided to refresh the list for those of you who just can’t get enough of German-inspired beer and food.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

TEN20 Craft Brewery Oktoberfest 2022

TEN20 Craft Brewery

No cover | 3-7 p.m.

One of Butchertown’s newest breweries, TEN20, is getting in on the Oktoberfest fun with a celebration featuring live music, a stein hoisting contest, an Oktoberfest costume contest and plenty of specials on steins and German beer flights.

Louisville Turners First Annual Oktoberfest

American Turners

$5 per person, $20 per carload | 1-11:30 p.m.

For this celebration, American Turners is partnering with Against the Grain and Mom’s Music for a unique Oktoberfest on the river. Festivities start with the tapping of the keg at 1 p.m., followed by circus performances, live music, stein hoisting competitions and Hammerschlagen contests. There will also be an inflatable bounce area for the kids.

Oktoberfest

Legend at Pope Lick

No cover | Tickets on sale soon

This spooky Oktoberfest celebration will feature live music by River City Polkatz, a screening of “Young Frankenstein” on the big screen and plenty of interactive games and escape rooms for a scarier experience. This event is also a Teddy Bear Toy Drive for Norton Children’s Hospital, so bring a new (not used) teddy bear to donate and receive a buy-one, get-one-free ticket of admission.

Oktoberfest

West Sixth NuLu

$100 per table | 11 a.m.

West Sixth NuLu is hosting a Munich-inspired celebration with German-style brews, games, and food specials. Tickets get you a table reservation that will be decorated in Oktoberfest themed goodies. You also get a refillable stein and handmade pretzels from Butchertown Bakery.

Oktoberfest (through Oct. 2)

Drakes Paddock Shops

No cover | During normal business hours

Drakes has been celebrating Oktoberfest since September, but you still have a weekend left to join in on the festivities. If you pair a Samuel Adams Octoberfest with a 25-oz. souvenir stein, you get $8 refills while supplies last. Drakes is also serving food from a a special German menu.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Brat Bluegrass Oktoberfest 2022 (Oct. 7-10)

The Rathskeller of The Seelbach

$110-$170 | Times vary

This multi-day event will feature German-inspired dinners, excursions to local bourbon distilleries and will end with an Oktoberfest Party in the Seelbach with farewell breakfast in the morning. If you want to go all out this Oktoberfest, this is the event for you.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Oktoberfest Biergarten

German-American Club

Free | 4 p.m.

This Oktoberfest may be the most authentic, since it is hosted by the German American Club and features the most German-inspired food. There will also be plenty of German beer on tap, games, and live music.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15



Oktoberfest 2022

Mellwood Art Center

$40-$60 | 3-7 p.m.

Enjoy Louisville’s thriving craft beer scene and give to a good cause at this Oktoberfest that raises money for the WHAS Crusade For Children. Expect live music, a silent auction, snacks, brews and wine.