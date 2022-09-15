15 Oktoberfest Events Happening In Louisville This Fall

Believe it or not, Oktoberfest starts in September. And there are plenty of places around Louisville that are wasting no time in celebrating this German-inspired holiday.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

Oktoberfest (Sept. 9-10)

German American Club

$5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m.

This Oktoberfest may be the most authentic, since it is hosted by the German American Club and features the most German-inspired food of all the events. There will also be pretzels by Klaus, plenty of imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz.



SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

Oktoberfest

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 1-6 p.m.

Hi-Wire Brewing is having a light-hearted Oktoberfest celebration with games like Donut on a String and Stein Hoisting, a yodeling contest, Oktoberfest costume contest, pretzel necklaces and specials on steins of beer.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Germantown Oktoberfest 2022

Germantown Mill Lofts

No cover | 4-10 p.m.

Head to the parking lot behind the Germantown Mill Lofts for this Oktoberfest celebration with beer from Monnik and Sam Adams. There will also be food vendors, music by Squeezebot and games featuring stein hoisting, relay races and barrel rolling. Organizers said not to worry about the UofL game at the same time, as they will be broadcasting the game on outdoor screens.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Oktoberfest at OLPH Brewery

Our Lady of Perpetual Hops

No cover | 2 p.m.

This is Our Lady of Perpetual Hops third annual Oktoberfest. Organizers are hoping to make this year even better, with their own special brew — Munich Delight, an Oktoberfest-style bier. There will also be live music, games and Oktoberfest mugs.

Pearl Street Taphouse Oktoberfest (Sept. 17-30)

Pearl Street Taphouse

No cover | 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

This is the first Oktoberfest celebration for Pearl Street Taphouse, and they’re hoping to kick it off right with four rotating Oktoberfest taps, flights of Oktoberfest beers, mugs and more over the entire fall season.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

Against the Grain x Parlour Oktoberfest Party

Parlour Jeffersonville

No cover | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fans of these two local hot-spots will be salivating as Against the Grain pairs their delicious brews with the cheesy goodness of Parlour’s pizza. This is a Oktoberfest party you don’t want to miss.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

St. Luke’s Oktoberfest 2022

St. Luke’s United Church of Christ

$12 adults, $6 kids | 4-7 p.m.

This wholesome Oktoberfest will have take-home and sit-down meals of homemade sausage and a variety of German-inspired sides. There will also be $5 beer, live music and lots of homemade desserts like Kuchens, cakes, strudels and candies.

NuLu Oktoberfest Celebration

Goodwood Taproom

No cover | Noon-10 p.m.

This end of the summer celebration will be a family-friendly block party with live music and delicious brews from Goodwood brewing.

Oktoberfest at Holsopple

Holsopple Brewing

No cover | 2-11 p.m.

Holsopple Brewing is mixing it up with their Oktoberfest celebration, having the band The Hot Walkers bring their New Orlean’s style, funky blues to the party. But don’t worry, there will still be an Oktoberfest costume contest, brews and games with prizes.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 30

Oktoberfest at Oldham Gardens

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

No cover | 4-11 p.m.

Enjoy traditional German food, beer and music at this Oktoberfest celebration in Oldham Gardens. Live music by River City Polkatz on Friday and Boom Pah Pah on Saturday.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

TEN20 Craft Brewery Oktoberfest 2022

TEN20 Craft Brewery

No cover | 3-7 p.m.

One Butchertown’s newest breweries, TEN20, is getting in on the Oktoberfest fun with a celebration featuring live music, a stein hoisting contest, Oktoberfest costume contest and plenty of specials on steins and German beer flights.

Louisville Turners First Annual Oktoberfest

American Turners

$5 per person, $20 per carload | 1-11:30 p.m.

For this celebration, American Turners is partnering with Against the Grain and Mom’s Music for a unique Oktoberfest on the river. Festivities start with the tapping of the Keg at 1 p.m., followed by circus performances, live music, Stein hoisting competitions and Hammerschlagen contests. There will also be a inflatable bounce area for the kids.

Oktoberfest

Legend at Pope Lick

No cover | Tickets on sale soon

This spooky Oktoberfest celebration will feature live music by River City Polkatz, a screening of “Young Frankenstein” on the big screen and plenty of interactive games and escape rooms for a scarier experience. This event is also a Teddy Bear Toy Drive for Norton Children’s hospital, so bring a new (not used) teddy bear to donate and receive a buy-one, get-one-free ticket of admission.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Brat Bluegrass Oktoberfest 2022 (Oct. 7-10)

The Rathskeller of The Seelbach

$110-$170 | Times vary

This multi-day event will feature German-inspired dinners, excursions to local bourbon distilleries and will end with an Oktoberfest Party in the Seelbach with farewell breakfast in the morning. If you want to go all out this Oktoberfest, this is the event for you.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15



Oktoberfest 2022

Mellwood Art Center

$40-$60 | 3-7 p.m.

Enjoy Louisville’s thriving craft beer scene and give to a good cause at this Oktoberfest that raises money for the WHAS Crusade For Children. Expect live music, a silent auction, snacks, brews and wine.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.