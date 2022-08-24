Planned Parenthood Endorses 25 Kentucky Candidates As Abortion Bans Remain in Effect

Craig Greenberg celebrating his victory at his watch party on primary election night. | Photo by Carolyn Brown.

As Kentucky’s near total ban on abortion remains in effect after the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the whirlwind of legal activity that followed, Planned Parenthood has announced its largest ever number of political endorsements for an election cycle in Kentucky.

Earlier this week, Planned Parenthood endorsed 25 candidates across the Commonwealth, including Democratic nominee for mayor of Louisville Craig Greenberg, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Charles Booker, Democratic nominee for U.S. House Morgan McGarvey and numerous progressives at the state government level including Kentucky Senator Karen Berg, an incumbent up for re-election, whose blistering speech when explaining her no vote on an abortion ban bill during this year’s General Assembly went viral. (The full list of endorsements is below).

In a statement, Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, said that the organization sees this year’s elections as pivotal.

“With abortion banned across the Commonwealth, there has never been a more important time to support candidates willing to fight for reproductive freedom in Kentucky,” said Wieder. “We know these candidates will spend every day fighting for access to high-quality, equitable health care for all Kentuckians.”

This summer has been a rollercoaster ride of legal activity concerning Kentucky’s abortions bans.

After a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, Kentucky’s strict “trigger ban” outlawing abortion — even in cases of rape and incest — went into effect. A week later, following a lawsuit from the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, a Jefferson Circuit Court judge granted a temporary restraining order allowing abortions to restart while litigation continues. But, on Aug. 1, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron was granted an emergency request by a State Court of Appeals judge reinstating the state’s trigger ban, and another law that bans abortions around six weeks into pregnancy. Abortion has not been allowed in Kentucky since, and the state’s two abortion providers halted services.

Last Thursday, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that the Commonwealth’s bans on abortion will remain in effect, denying a request from the ACLU and Planned Parenthood for emergency relief.

Here is the list of candidates that Planned Parenthood has endorsed.

House

Pam Stevenson, HD 43 (I)

Lisa Willner, HD 35 (I)

Keturah Herron, HD 42 (I)

Rachel Roberts, HD 67 (I)

Cherlynn Stevenson, HD 88 (I)

Nima Kulkarni, HD 40 (I)

Tina Bojanowski, HD 32 (I)

Josie Raymond, HD 41 (I)

Pam Dossett, HD 8

Dr. Brittney Hernandez-Stevenson, HD 15

Matthew Pfaddt, HD 29

Kate Turner, HD 33

Sarah Stalker, HD 34

Elaine Wilson-Reddy, HD 54

Chris Brown, HD 69

Tommy Adams, HD 73

Lindsey Burke, HD 75

Chad Aull, HD 79

Lamin Swann, HD 93

Maria Sorolis, HD 48

Senate

Karen Berg, SD 26 (I)

Brian Easley, SD 6

Louisville Mayor

Craig Greenberg

Planned Parenthood Action Fund Federal Endorsements

Charles Booker, U.S. Senate

Morgan McGarvey, U.S. House

