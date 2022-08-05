5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/12)

Friday, Aug. 12

St. Joe’s 173rd Picnic For The Kids (Aug. 12-13)

2823 Frankfort Ave.

Free | Times vary

You know it, you love it — it’s time once again for the St. Joe’s picnic, a two-day event. There’ll be live music, food and drinks, carnival and casino games, plus raffles. And it’s all for a great cause: funding the St. Joseph Children’s Home for children who have been removed from their homes due to severe abuse and neglect.

Hymns For The Holler: A Concert For Appalshop

The Kentucky Center

$25 | Doors at 7:30 p.m.

This is a two-part Eastern Kentucky flood relief benefit concert. The list of performers includes Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning, Lacey Guthrie and Heather Summers, and “Affrilachian” poets Asha French, Frank X Walker, Jeremy paden and Makalani Bandele. To read more about the concert, see our previous coverage here.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Louisville City FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

Lynn Family Stadium

$19-$81 | 7:30 p.m.

Come out and support Lou City during this highly anticipated game. Lou City is ranked No. 1 in the USL Eastern Conference, and right below them at No. 2 are the damn Tampa Bay Rowdies. And if you can’t support the team at the stadium, at least come out to a pregame party at TEN20 Craft Brewery or a pregame party at Falls City Brewing Co.

Free Trees at Logan Street Market

Logan Street Market & Bingham Park

Free | Times vary

Trees Louisville, a local nonprofit dedicated to “improving the livability of Louisville” is giving away over 100 trees. The giveaway will take place at Logan Street Market from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and at Bingham Park from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. The one gallon trees will be handed out on a first serve basis, and species include Eastern Redbuds, Persimmon and American Hornbeam. The Bingham Park giveaway is part of the Olmsted Conservancy’s Summer Series.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Sunday Sinema (ep. 2)

Seidenfaden’s Cafe

Free | 8 p.m.

Wind down from the weekend with Sunday Sinema at the friendly neighborhood bar — Seidenfaden’s Cafe. This double-feature binge party is all about the cult classics. This week’s showing is “The Warriors” (1979) and John Carpenter’s “Assault on Precinct 13” (1976). Expect free popcorn and a Warriors-related costume contest.

