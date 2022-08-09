Ben Sollee, Joan Shelley, Frank X Walker, And More To Perform Eastern Kentucky Benefit Show This Friday

This Friday, August 12, at 8 p.m., The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts will host the second part of Hymns For The Holler: A Concert For Appalshop, a two-part Eastern Kentucky flood relief benefit concert.

The list of performers includes Joan Shelley, Ben Sollee, Daniel Martin Moore, Joe Manning, Lacey Guthrie, and Heather Summers, and “Affrilachian” poets Asha French, Frank X Walker, Jeremy paden, and Makalani Bandele.

The Whirling Tiger hosted the first Hymns For The Holler last week; the show included Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Kiana & The Sun Kings, Jaye Jayle, Tyler Lance Walker Gill, Brett & Donnie, and Trevsax.

Tickets to this week’s show are $25, and you can buy them at this link.

All proceeds will go to Appalshop, a “nonprofit multi-disciplinary arts and education center in the heart of Appalachia,” and its flood recovery work.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.