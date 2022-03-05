5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/11-3/13)

FRIDAY, March 11

Louisville Arcade Expo

Triple Crown Pavilion

Prices vary | 2 p.m.-midnight

The Louisville Arcade Expo is a wonderland of video game and pinball nostalgia, with rows and rows of cabinets, machines and consoles that span decades. Want to play “Pitfall” on Atari 2600? You can do that. Want to race your friends in “Mario Kart” on that old 64? Buckle up. We have a full list of the games here. The Arcade Expo runs through Sunday.

SATURDAY, March 12

Vinyl Show

Fleur de Flea

$5 early-bird, $3 general admission | 9-10 a.m., early-bird, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. general

Over 50 local and regional vinyl dealers will be at Fleur de Flea Vintage Market this Saturday selling their records, 45s, consoles, cassettes, 8-tracks, concert T-shirts and stereos.

St. Patrick’s Parade

Bardstown Road

Free | 3 p.m.

Oh this? It’s just our happy jig — because Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to The Highlands after a two-year pandemic hiatus. One of Louisville’s signature winter’s-almost-about-to-end events, the parade runs down Bardstown road, with the sidewalks and the bars packed with emerald-clad people. Make sure to wear your green winter gear: The forecast is a high of 30 degrees.

LouCity FC Season Opener

Lynn Family Stadium

$15+ | 7:30 p.m.

Men’s soccer is back, baby. The first game of LouCity FC’s season is going to be a cold one, but you don’t want to miss the excitement of opening day. The team plays Atlanta United FC. New this year are game day poster giveaways for the first fans to enter the stadium and — if the team wins — the White Claw Seltzer Garden will be open for an additional hour, with possible appearances by the coaches and players. TEN 20 Craft Brewery hosts a Pregame Party starting at 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, March 13

Poses, Pups & Pints

PG&Js Dog Bar

$10 | Noon-12:45 p.m.

Bring your dog to PG&Js Dog Bar for yoga surrounded by cuteness. Your ticket comes with a pint of draft beer. (And you don’t have to have a dog to participate.)

