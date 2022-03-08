The Louisville Arcade Expo in March of 2020, just before the world shut down. | Photo by Nik Vechery

All The Games You Can Play At The Louisville Arcade Expo This Weekend

The Louisville Arcade Expo is a wonderland of video game and pinball nostalgia, with rows and rows of cabinets, machines and consoles that span decades.

The three-day event, which runs this weekend, March 11-13, will once again see the Triple Crown Pavilion filled with hundreds of games, all set to free play, which event-goers can play after purchasing tickets.

Want to play Pitfall on Atari 2600? You can do that.

Want to race your friends in Mario Kart on that old 64? Buckle up.

Ever play the Zelda games not released on a Nintendo system? Two out of the three will be there, Zelda Wand of Gamelon and Link: Faces of Evil on the Philips CD-i. Neither is very good, but you can experience them without ever having to buy them yourself.

How about Galaga, Donkey Kong Jr, NBA Jam, or Cuphead on arcade cabinet? Or Family Guy, Indiana Jones or Mandalorian pinball?

Those are only the tip of the iceberg. Here’s a game list of everything that is expected, although it’s subject to change:

Console and Computer Games

Atari 2600 (1977) — Pitfall, Outlaw, Combat, Video Pinball

Intellivision (1979) — Everything

Commodore 64 (1982) — Paradroid, Ghostbusters, M.U.L.E.

Apple IIe (1982) — Oregon Trail, Printshop

Colecovision (1982) — Tapper, Smurfs, etc

Vectrex (1982) — Armor Attack, Minestorm, Fortress of Narzod

Atari 800XL (1983) — Ms. Pac-Man

Nintendo NES (1985) — Punch Out, Contra, SMB, Excitebike, Jackal, Blades of Steel, etc

Sega Genesis (1989) — Streets of Rage 2, Sonic, Golden Axe, Altered Beast, Fix it Felix Jr

Turbo Grafx 16 (1989) — Bonk’s Revenge, Parasol Stars

Super Nintendo (1991) — Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, NBA JAM TE

Philips CD-i (1991) — Zelda Wand of Gamelon, Link: Faces of Evil

Neo Geo AES (1991) — Samurai Shodown 2

Neo Geo CD (1993) — Wind Jammers

Sega Saturn (1995) — Daytona USA, Panzer Dragoon, etc

Sony Playstation (1995) — Incredible Crisis, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, etc

Nintendo Virtual Boy (1995) — Wario Land, Mario Tennis

Nintendo 64 (1996) — Mario Kart 64, Goldeneye, Super Smash Bros

Sega Dreamcast (1999) — Ikaruga, Marvel vs Capcom 2, Virtua Tennis, Last Blade 2, Crazy Taxi

Sony Playstation 2 (2000)— Katamari Damacy, Psychonauts, DDR

Microsoft Xbox (2001) — Halo

Nintendo Gamecube (2001) — F-Zero GX, Mario Kart Double Dash, Super Smash Brothers Melee

Microsoft Xbox 360 (2005) — Halo 3, Fez

Nintendo Wii (2006) — Super Mario Galaxy, Wii Sports, Just Dance

Nintendo NES Classic (2016) — Kirby’s Adventure, Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda

Nintendo SNES Classic (2017) — Super Mario World, Mega Man X, Donkey Kong Country, Kirby Super Star

Pinball Games

Aliens

America’s Most Haunted

Baby Pacman

Bride of Pinbot

Centaur

Champions of Aeridath

Cheetah

Cirqus Voltaire

Dr Who

Electra

Expo

Family Guy

Farfalla

Flash

Fish Tales

Godzilla Pro

Godzilla Premium

Granny and the Gators

Hyperball

Indiana Jones (Williams)

Jokerz!

Jungle Queen

Jurassic Park (PRO)

Led Zeppelin (PRO)

Lethal Weapon 3)

Prospector

Mandalorian Pro

Mandalorian Premium

Medusa

Meteor

Road Show

RUSH

Safecracker

Speakeasy

South Park

Spooky

Super Mario Bros

Stargazer

Starship Troopers

Steamboat Willie

Strikes and Spares (Bally)

Surf Champ

Surf Champ Custom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles PRO

Terminator 2

Time Fantasy

Theatre of Magic

Twilight Zone

TX Sector

Walking Dead (PRO)

Whirlwind (2.0)

World Cup Soccer ’94

Wolfman

Arcade Games

Arkanoid Revenge of Doh

Asteroids

Ataxx (Leland)

Big Event Golf

Capcom Bowling

Capcom vs Snk 2

Carnival

Castlevania

Cuphead

Crazy KongDonkey Kong

Donkey Kong Jr

Deer Hunting

Final Fight

Fix It Felix

Galaga

Gate Of Doom

Hokuto no ken(Fist of the North Star)

Ladybug

Mario Bros.

Marvel VS Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes

Moon Patrol

Mortal Kombat 2 Plus

Mortal Kombat 4

Ms Pac Man

Namco 20th Anniversary Collection

NBA Jam

Neo-Geo

NFL Blitz / NBA Showdown

Nibbler

Pac Man Battle Royale

Playchoice 10

Polybius

A Robot Named Fight

Steet fighter 2 Super Turbo

Silent Scope II

Star Wars Penny Arcade

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (4 player)

Tekken 5 Dark Resurrection

Toy Bizzare

Un Squadron

Victory Road

Vs Super Mario

X-Men (6 Player)

