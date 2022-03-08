All The Games You Can Play At The Louisville Arcade Expo This Weekend
The Louisville Arcade Expo is a wonderland of video game and pinball nostalgia, with rows and rows of cabinets, machines and consoles that span decades.
The three-day event, which runs this weekend, March 11-13, will once again see the Triple Crown Pavilion filled with hundreds of games, all set to free play, which event-goers can play after purchasing tickets.
Want to play Pitfall on Atari 2600? You can do that.
Want to race your friends in Mario Kart on that old 64? Buckle up.
Ever play the Zelda games not released on a Nintendo system? Two out of the three will be there, Zelda Wand of Gamelon and Link: Faces of Evil on the Philips CD-i. Neither is very good, but you can experience them without ever having to buy them yourself.
How about Galaga, Donkey Kong Jr, NBA Jam, or Cuphead on arcade cabinet? Or Family Guy, Indiana Jones or Mandalorian pinball?
Those are only the tip of the iceberg. Here’s a game list of everything that is expected, although it’s subject to change:
Console and Computer Games
Atari 2600 (1977) — Pitfall, Outlaw, Combat, Video Pinball
Intellivision (1979) — Everything
Commodore 64 (1982) — Paradroid, Ghostbusters, M.U.L.E.
Apple IIe (1982) — Oregon Trail, Printshop
Colecovision (1982) — Tapper, Smurfs, etc
Vectrex (1982) — Armor Attack, Minestorm, Fortress of Narzod
Atari 800XL (1983) — Ms. Pac-Man
Nintendo NES (1985) — Punch Out, Contra, SMB, Excitebike, Jackal, Blades of Steel, etc
Sega Genesis (1989) — Streets of Rage 2, Sonic, Golden Axe, Altered Beast, Fix it Felix Jr
Turbo Grafx 16 (1989) — Bonk’s Revenge, Parasol Stars
Super Nintendo (1991) — Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, NBA JAM TE
Philips CD-i (1991) — Zelda Wand of Gamelon, Link: Faces of Evil
Neo Geo AES (1991) — Samurai Shodown 2
Neo Geo CD (1993) — Wind Jammers
Sega Saturn (1995) — Daytona USA, Panzer Dragoon, etc
Sony Playstation (1995) — Incredible Crisis, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, etc
Nintendo Virtual Boy (1995) — Wario Land, Mario Tennis
Nintendo 64 (1996) — Mario Kart 64, Goldeneye, Super Smash Bros
Sega Dreamcast (1999) — Ikaruga, Marvel vs Capcom 2, Virtua Tennis, Last Blade 2, Crazy Taxi
Sony Playstation 2 (2000)— Katamari Damacy, Psychonauts, DDR
Microsoft Xbox (2001) — Halo
Nintendo Gamecube (2001) — F-Zero GX, Mario Kart Double Dash, Super Smash Brothers Melee
Microsoft Xbox 360 (2005) — Halo 3, Fez
Nintendo Wii (2006) — Super Mario Galaxy, Wii Sports, Just Dance
Nintendo NES Classic (2016) — Kirby’s Adventure, Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda
Nintendo SNES Classic (2017) — Super Mario World, Mega Man X, Donkey Kong Country, Kirby Super Star
Pinball Games
Aliens
America’s Most Haunted
Baby Pacman
Bride of Pinbot
Centaur
Champions of Aeridath
Cheetah
Cirqus Voltaire
Dr Who
Electra
Expo
Family Guy
Farfalla
Flash
Fish Tales
Godzilla Pro
Godzilla Premium
Granny and the Gators
Hyperball
Indiana Jones (Williams)
Jokerz!
Jungle Queen
Jurassic Park (PRO)
Led Zeppelin (PRO)
Lethal Weapon 3)
Prospector
Mandalorian Pro
Mandalorian Premium
Medusa
Meteor
Road Show
RUSH
Safecracker
Speakeasy
South Park
Spooky
Super Mario Bros
Stargazer
Starship Troopers
Steamboat Willie
Strikes and Spares (Bally)
Surf Champ
Surf Champ Custom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles PRO
Terminator 2
Time Fantasy
Theatre of Magic
Twilight Zone
TX Sector
Walking Dead (PRO)
Whirlwind (2.0)
World Cup Soccer ’94
Wolfman
Arcade Games
Arkanoid Revenge of Doh
Asteroids
Ataxx (Leland)
Big Event Golf
Capcom Bowling
Capcom vs Snk 2
Carnival
Castlevania
Cuphead
Crazy KongDonkey Kong
Donkey Kong Jr
Deer Hunting
Final Fight
Fix It Felix
Galaga
Gate Of Doom
Hokuto no ken(Fist of the North Star)
Ladybug
Mario Bros.
Marvel VS Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes
Moon Patrol
Mortal Kombat 2 Plus
Mortal Kombat 4
Ms Pac Man
Namco 20th Anniversary Collection
NBA Jam
Neo-Geo
NFL Blitz / NBA Showdown
Nibbler
Pac Man Battle Royale
Playchoice 10
Polybius
A Robot Named Fight
Steet fighter 2 Super Turbo
Silent Scope II
Star Wars Penny Arcade
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (4 player)
Tekken 5 Dark Resurrection
Toy Bizzare
Un Squadron
Victory Road
Vs Super Mario
X-Men (6 Player)
