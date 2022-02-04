Friday Louisville Ice Storm Update: Road Conditions, Power Outages And More

Ice did not lead to widespread power outages in Louisville on Friday.

The fear of widespread power outages as a result of yesterday’s ice storm were largely discovered to be unfounded today.

LG&E KU is currently reporting 871 customers without power — less than yesterday evening’s 2,000.

Louisville Metro is saying that the city’s roads are in good shape, although still “pretty slick.” Metro Works Director Vanessa Burns said they should be passable at low speeds. Residents are still be advised to stay home as much as possible.

According to the city’s snow removal map, Metro trucks have completed almost all of their routes.

Between 2:30 p.m. yesterday and 2:45 p.m. today, the Louisville Metro Police Department recorded 10 injury accidents and 39 non-injury accidents.

“I really want to thank the community for listening and using extreme caution while driving and walking,” said Mayor Greg Fischer.

As a result of today’s conditions, many Louisville Metro facilities that were closed yesterday will reopen on Saturday, including libraries, the Churchill Downs COVID testing site, the Louisville Zoo, the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center and the Cyril Allgeier Community Center. Garbage pickup is scheduled to occur tomorrow. Metro Parks’ other in-person facilities, as well as the city’s waste production and staffed recycling facilities will be closed tomorrow.

One concern that still remains is Louisville’s houseless population. Temperatures are expected to dip below 20 degrees tonight.

Louisville’s shelters are about at capacity, said Mayor Fischer, but there are beds available.

St. Vincent de Paul’s men’s shelter at 1034 S. Jackson St. has 10 regular beds available, as well as 15 white flag beds. Wayside Christian Mission at 432 E. Jefferson St. has two regular family beds, six women’s beds and two men’s beds, as well as 30 men’s and 30 women and family white flag beds. The Salvation Army Center at 911 S. Brook St. has two young adult beds available, nine women’s, two low-mobility and seven men’s beds. The Center can also take up to 60 individuals during the day.

Call the city’s single point of entry number to reserve a space: 502-637-2337

The Healing Place also has 36 beds available at 1020 W. Market St.. You can call 502-585-4848 to find a spot.

Feed Louisville, a local outreach group, is still setting up houseless individuals in hotels. So far, they’ve placed 70 residents in 45 rooms, according to Office of Resilience and Community Services Director Tameka Laird. Feed Louisville is accepting donations for its efforts here.

