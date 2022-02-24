Breonna Taylor’s Sister Says Her Mom Was Kicked Out Of The Hankison Trial For Wearing A Jacket With Taylor’s Name And Face

Tamika Palmer's jacket, which her daughter says got her kicked out of the Hankison trial on Thursday.

Breonna Taylor’s sister says she and her mom were kicked out of the Brett Hankison trial today after a deputy sheriff told her mother that she couldn’t wear a jacket with Taylor’s face and name.

Ju’Niyah Palmer told LEO that she and her mother, Tamika Palmer, hadn’t even gotten settled in the court room today before a sheriff’s deputy asked them to speak with them in the hallway.

In the hallway, the officer told the Palmers that Tamika could not wear her jacket, because it would interfere with the jury, according to Ju’Niyah.

Juniyah Palmer says her mother asked if there was a dress code, but the officer did not answer them. Instead, she said, he called for backup to escort them out.

A reporter for the Courier Journal, Tessa Duvall, tweeted that she saw the Palmers sit in the back row of the court room and leave after a deputy sheriff asked to speak to them outside the court.

Dress code rules in court are up to the individual circuit court judge — in this case Judge Ann Bailey Smith — according to the court administrator’s office. LEO has reached out to her office for more information on her dress code. LEO has also requested comment from the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk.

The Hankison trial that the Palmers attempted to attend is not for Breonna Taylor’s death but rather that raid that killed her. Former LMPD Detective Hankison is facing three counts of wanton endangerment for shots he fired that went into a neighboring apartment where three people were present.

Palmer said that it’s important for her that she and her family are at the trial and wearing clothing that represents Taylor.

“I think it’s still important for me to wear my sister because they still need to be held accountable for murder of her,” she said. “So even though y’all quote, unquote, saying that he’s not there for Breonna, in reality, he’s here because of her.”

Palmer also said she was asked to leave court and change yesterday for wearing a sweater that said, “Arrest the Cops who Killed Breonna Taylor.”

That was understandable, she said — but kicking her mother out for wearing her jacket was unacceptable.

“My mom’s jacket had nothing about arrest the cops, it didn’t have anything, it just had Breonna on it,” she said.

Tamika Palmer’s jacket featured several patches referencing Breonna Taylor, including two with her face and name on it with the phrase, “Say her name” and another with the date of her death: March 13, 2020. The jacket also says “BreeWay,” a phrase that Breonna Taylor’s friends and family have used often since her death.

On Wednesday, Palmer said she changed and was able to return to court — after which she watched the trial.

“We never were being rude, yelling or anything like that,” she said. “We were sitting just like everyone else was,” she said.

Palmer said she and her mother will be returning to court tomorrow. Palmer also posted on her Instagram stories, calling for other Taylor supporters to show up to court on Friday in “Breonna Gear.”

Palmer says she and her mom are thinking about wearing their Breonna shirts underneath jackets. Because attending the trail is important to them.

“It’s the fact that he knows what we look like,” she said. “So it’s the fact that you’re gonna have to see us every day because what you did is not right, so we’re gonna make sure it eats at you that you killed an innocent woman. Now you gotta stare at us now. You’re gonna have to keep looking.”

