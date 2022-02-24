Hankison Trial Begins Day 2 With Testimony From Officer Assigned To Investigate The Shooting

The wanton endangerment trial of former LMPD detective Brett Hankison resumed on Thursday with Sgt. Jason Vance, who was with LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit at the time of the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, continuing his testimony on the witness stand.

The Public Integrity Unit investigates officer-involved shootings, and Vance was called to the apartment complex at 3003 Springfield Drive shortly after the botched raid on Taylor’s apartment.

In a rebuke to defense attorney Stew Matthews’ assertion that the search warrant for Taylor’s apartment was never actually served and that additional firearms and other contraband may have been present, Vance testified that the Public Integrity Unit’s search of Taylor’s apartment was comprehensive and turned up no drugs or additional guns.

“The scope of our search was limitless,” said Vance. “What that meant was we could search anywhere in the apartment legally.”

In his opening statement on Wednesday morning, Hankison’s attorney Matthews said that the warrant had not actually been searched in accordance with the warrant and that “family” had been granted to the apartment after the shooting.

“We don’t know whether there was any contraband in that apartment and what kind of contraband there may have been,” said Matthews on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Vance testified that he could “confidently” say that the integrity of the scene was maintained until the afternoon after Taylor’s shooting, before it was released.

Testifying for more than an hour on Wednesday afternoon before court was adjourned, Vance explained pictures of Taylor’s home and apartment complex to jurors.

Among them were photos of the glass patio door and bedroom window Hankison shot through. Photos from inside Taylor’s apartment showed that the window was covered with a blackout curtain and the sliding-glass patio door was covered with drapes.

In one of the photos displayed on Wednesday, Taylor’s body could be seen at the end of a hallway.

Later on Thursday morning, jurors were shown a nearly hour-long video of Hankison’s March 25 interview with Public Integrity Unit investigators regarding the raid on Taylor’s apartment. That video, as well as a transcript of the interview, had previously been publicly released by LMPD in October 2020.

The interview with investigators includes Hankison’s only publicly-available remarks on the raid.

In that interview, Hankison said he saw a person in Taylor’s apartment with a rifle in a “military-style shooting stance.” He said that at the time, he thought his fellow officers in the raid near the door were being “executed.” He said he could see muzzle flashes through the sliding-glass door leading to the apartment’s patio. He described firing at those flashes as his “only option.”

It was three of those shots Hankison fired through that sliding-glass door that ultimately ended up entering the apartment next door to Taylor’s home.

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment from the shots he fired during the March 13, 2020 LMPD raid that killed Taylor. His charges are not for her death, but rather for shots he fired that went into a neighboring apartment where three people were present. On June 19, 2020, it was announced that LMPD would fire Hankison. A termination letter from then-acting chief Robert Schroeder said Hankison’s actions during the raid “displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “blindly fired ten rounds” into Breonna Taylor’s apartment. Schroeder added that the patio door and window which Hankison fired through were covered in a material that “completely prevented” Hankison from identifying a target.

This story will be updated as the trial continues.