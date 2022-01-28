Guaca Mole Announces A Grand Opening Date For Its NuLu Location

A rendering of the new Guaca Mole location in NuLu.

Guaca Mole announced today that its new location in NuLu (900 East Market St.) will have a grand opening on Feb. 22 — which, as it happens, is also National Margarita Day.

Guaca Mole, the sister restaurant of both Taco Luchador and La Bodeguita de Mima, used to have a location in Lyndon before it moved.

Guaca Mole is opening in a newly renovated building that was previously the home of Rye on Market.

The Mexican restaurant hasn’t announced a full menu yet for their new location, but they’ve said they’ll be offering some new dishes, including keto-friendly “Tah-Ketos,” pastel de elote, and pepita goat cheese ensalada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guacamole Modern Mexican (@guacamolecocina)

The new restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. You can make reservations through OpenTable.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.