5 Must-See Louder Than Life Acts (That Aren’t The Headliners)

Headliners might be the main attractions of a music festival, but it’s all of the bands beforehand that make it worth spending entire days standing in a field. So, before Louder Than Life kicks off this Thursday, plan your schedule. Here’s the early bands that we think are worth catching.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Anthrax

Loudmouth Stage | 5 p.m.

One of the Big Four thrash metal bands of the ‘80s, Anthrax used speed and fury to burn their spot into the heavy metal book of legends. While they didn’t churn out the hits like some of their peers, their prowess and impact is undeniable.

Cypress Hill

Loudmouth Stage | 6:35 p.m.

One of the most innovative hip-hops groups ever to exist, Cypress Hill will bring sharp versus and their classic, hook-driven choruses.

Knocked Loose

Disrupter Stage | 7 p.m.

One of the heaviest, and most talented, bands on the lineup is Louisville locals Knocked Loose, who turn hardcore aggression into heartfelt art.

Friday, Sept. 24

Turnstile

Disrupter Stage | 5:55 p.m.

For years, Turnstile has flirted with crossing hardcore into different genres, and they nailed it on their latest record, Glow On — a kaleidoscopic and ambitiously brilliant dive into other styles without losing the base of who they are.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Judas Priest

Loudmouth Stage | 7:15 p.m.

A band that really needs no introduction, Judas Priest — who are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year — has created some of the most definitive heavy metal songs of all time. Drummer Scott Travis told LEO that the band even has some surprises ready for the festival.

