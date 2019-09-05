5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/13)

FRIDAY, Sept. 13

Lung / Shellshag / Wombo

Kaiju

$10 | 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Lung (Daisy Caplan of Foxy Shazam fame and cellist Kate Wakefield) are “unlike any other band right now,” says LEO Music Editor Scott Recker — and he swears he’s not being hyperbolic. So, come see the powerhouse duo from Cincinnati, which is on tour with Shellshag, another two-for-one band that brings the house down with wild antics and a specially-built Y-shaped mic stand so they can face each other while they play. Speaking of different, fun bands, Louisville’s Wombo performs, too.

SATURDAY, Sept. 14

National Jug Band Jubilee

Brown-Forman Amphitheater

Free | Noon-11 p.m.

It’s alive! Jug band music in the Ohio River Valley, that is. This style of pre-World War II jazz, characterized by the use of whiskey jugs, is celebrated every year at the National Jug Band Jubilee, featuring jug band artists from around the country. The Juggernaut Jug Band from Louisville and the Cincinnati Dancing Pigs from Ohio play alongside Jim Kweskin, an “American folk revival pioneer” from Boston, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton from New York City and four other artists. They’ll be accompanied by local food, beer and wine sellers; workshops on how to play jug band instruments; vendors; and activities for the kids. If you want to get in on the jug band fun early, several pre-jubilee events are happening on Friday: a $15 panel discussion and performance at the Frazier History Museum, a free jug band jam session at Goodwood Brewing and a $5 show from Miss Maybelle and “Ragtime” Charlie Judkins at The Limbo.

‘These are my Bricks’

Western Library

Free | 1 p.m.

LEO contributor, author and known lover of Spanx (not) Hannah Drake will be sharing her powerful voice in this affirmative writing workshop. Learn how to use the written word to “renew, heal and become” at this session, which will teach you the power of knowing your worth. “Once you being to recognize who you are becoming, you will start the road to your destiny,” organizers say. To participate, register by calling 574-1779.

Conservation through Creation: A Night of Arts Advocacy Supporting Bernheim

Falls City Taproom

No cover | 6-10:30 p.m.

Six poets, four musical performances and one cause: “Conservation through Creation” is meant to raise awareness about Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest’s fight against two infrastructure projects that might disrupt its land. Demanding your attention are the Louisville music collective Zu Zu Ya Ya, the folk-playing Campbell’s Calamity Soup Family Band, Louisville spoken word artists Hannah Drake and Ron Whitehead and more. Hear them out while sipping Falls City Beer and eating Bandido Taqueria Mexicana burritos. This evening is curated by Bernheim artist in residence Justin Robert and Creative Communities founder Shannon Davis Roberts. This is an all-ages, family friendly event.

SUNDAY, Sept. 15

Venardos Circus

Brown-Forman Amphitheater

$15-$45 | 12:30, 3:30 p.m.

This is the last day that the Venardos Circus will be in town (you can catch performances on Friday and Saturday, too). This Broadway-style show, which doesn’t use animals, was created by ringmaster Kevin Venardos, formerly of Ringling Bros. For 90 minutes, you’ll be enthralled by a parade of aerialists, acrobats, comedians, jugglers, contortionists, daredevils and singers.