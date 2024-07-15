Meet UofL’s Second-Ever Female Olympian Jayden Ulrich

Another Louisville athlete is headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics to represent the United States. This time, a University of Louisville Track & Field athlete will head to the games to compete.

Jayden Ulrich is set to compete in the discus throw, and becomes the first ever UofL athlete to represent the U.S. in the sport according to the school’s athletics program. Ulrich is also the second ever female Olympian from UofL. Nigeria’s Chinwe Okoro was the first to ever compete in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ulrich finished second at the Olympic Trials earlier this year with a throw of 62.63, and will be joined at the games by former Olympic gold medalist Valarie Allman as well as Veronica Farley, who is the 2024 NCAA champion in discus in the nation.

"I couldn't be more excited to represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympic Games," said Ulrich in a press release. "It means so much that all the work I've put in is finally paying off!"

Ulrich currently stands 25th in the World Athletics ranking in discus throw.

"Being selected to the U.S. Olympic team is indicative of Jayden's ability and dedication that has allowed her to reach the pinnacle of our sport," said director of track & field and cross country Joe Franklin in a press release from UofL. "Making the team and becoming the first U.S. Olympian in our program's history is not only important for Jayden but also for the entire University of Louisville to be represented on the Olympic stage."