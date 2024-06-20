Louisville Is 1 Of 9 Cities To Be Named A 2026 FIFA World Cup Base Camp

Louisville and the Soccer Holdings’ Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center are now available as a base camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This means that teams from around the world can spend the majority of their time at their base camp for the 2026 World Cup in Louisville. There are 48 participating teams from around the globe during the FIFA World Cup.

The first games of the world cup will take place across Canada, Mexico and the United States. And with so many teams, there will need to be locations for teams to be the “home away from home,” according to a release from LouCity Communications.

“We’re honored to be in the running as a base camp site for the 2026 World Cup,” said Soccer Holdings’ president, James O’Connor in a press release. “This is a testament to the continued investment from our ownership group, lockstep partnership with city officials and strong community support surrounding our clubs. The same fields that are home to the young kids in our academy’s juniors program all the way up to high-level professionals could propel a nation toward the World Cup. All of Louisville should be proud of how far we’ve come as a soccer city in such a short amount of time.”

There are eight other cities where World Cup matches will not be contested in the Team Base Camps brochure. Those include: Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Irvine, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and Westfield, with Louisville also on that list of non-contest cities where base camps are now available.

In late 2025, the World Cup draw will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will compete in their group matches. This will guide the decisions of the teams in choosing where they will spend their time at the Team Base Camp locations.



