Jack Harlow Joins Ownership Group For Two Of Louisville’s Premier Soccer Clubs

Aug 19, 2024 at 12:06 pm
Jack Harlow is now in the ownership group of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville.
The Louisville rap star known across the city and around the world has now joined up to become part owner of two of Louisville’s most prominent soccer clubs.


Jack Harlow was announced as the newest member of the ownership group for Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC at a game on Saturday, Aug. 17. He will join the Louisville-based soccer ownership group known as Soccer Holdings, which owns both clubs.


In a post from 2022, Jack Harlow showed love to soccer legend Ronaldinho while showcasing his own love for the game through old pictures of him playing soccer when he was young.


The “Fill the Fam” game against Charleston where Harlow was introduced to fans filled 13,526 seats, with Louisville beating Charleston 3-1.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
