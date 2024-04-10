Analysis of the Semax Peptide

The synthetic peptide known as Semax was first created in the 1980s by scientists in Russia. Since its initial synthesis, the peptide has been evaluated in research studies related to Ischemic stroke, encephalopathy, optic nerve atrophy, and cognitive diseases like dementia in Russia and the Ukraine.
Researchers have also evaluated the impact of peptide exposure in animal models of Alzheimer's, TBI, and stroke, and have published research findings that hypothesized that these disorders may be aided by Semax.
One kind of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) is the ACTH(4-10) peptide, which Semax mimics. ACTH is one of the most important hormones in the organism's ability to produce cortisol.
Semax's seven structural amino acids comprise a connected Pro-Gly-Pro fragment at the C-terminus and a four-amino acid fragment (Met-Glu-His-Phe) from ACTH. Studies suggest that because of its structure, the peptide may pass across the blood-brain barrier.
As suggested by recent studies, Semax may accumulate in the brain to dangerous levels, where it supposedly protects neurons and potentially improves cognitive function.
Scientists consider that one downstream action of acetylation and amidation on Semax is the production of N-acetyl Semax amidate. This modification may modulate the interaction with molecules like copper ions and redox agents, enhancing its stability.
Semax Peptide: Mechanism of Action
Research indicates that to circumvent the hormonal potential of ACTH, the research peptide Semax may cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB). Semax, on the other hand, has been hypothesized to support cognitive function via these pathways:
- Affecting the signaling pathways of enkephalin, dopamine, and serotonin
- Boosting neurogenesis and neuroregeneration by increasing brain levels of Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) and Nerve Growth Factor (NGF).
According to research, Semax appears to have neuroprotective potential through possibly increasing brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) levels and the receptors for tropomyosin and tropomyosin receptor kinase B (trkB) in brain cells.
BDNF, a neurotrophic growth factor, regulates neuroplasticity and brain cell survival. It seems that Semax may increase BDNF levels by 1.4 times and trkB receptor expression by 2 times.
Although the possible effects of these interactions have not been thoroughly investigated, research has suggested that the peptide may interact with brain signaling, including serotonin and dopamine. In several investigations, Semax has been speculated to upregulate the physiological ligands of opioid receptors, such as enkephalins.
Interactions with these neuromodulators in the brain may impact mood, stress, cognition, and reward-related behavior. However, scientists haven't yet examined whether Semax has any associated properties. Investigations purport that Semax may have protective potential against anxiogenic substances, as suggested in animal studies.
Some of Semax's potential impacts have been speculated to extend beyond the central nervous system; for example, it has been hypothesized that the peptide may help control gastrointestinal vascular permeability, microcirculation, and blood flow.
Semax Peptide Potential
The possible impacts of Semax on several organs, including the brain, are the subject of ongoing investigation by researchers. Some possible actions of Semax, as suggested by the preliminary study, are:
- Potentially supporting brain function
- Potentially balancing and regulating mood via brain receptors
- Potential protective characteristics for the nervous system
- Potential gastroprotection
Semax Peptide and Cognitive Function
Experimental data suggests that sedation may impact cognitive function. The research study looked at how Semax may affect the cognitive abilities of animal research models following prolonged exhaustive activity.
The findings implied that the peptide's impacts appeared to linger for 24 hours after a single exposure. Researchers hypothesized that compared to the control group's average accuracy rate of 41% in memory-related testing, and the experimental group exposed to Semax appeared to exhibit an impressive 71%.
Another investigation used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to examine how Semax may affect the brain's default mode network (DMN). Emotion processing, episodic memory, and social interaction ability are all areas linked to DMN. Researchers examined the impact of the peptide via functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans before and again 5 and 20 minutes after exposure of either a 1% Semax solution or a control substance.
According to the findings, when contrasted with the control group, the Semax group seemed to exhibit increased volume within the medial frontal cortex and the rostral subcomponent of the DMN. As a result, it was theorized that Semax may potentially help with related processes, including information processing and episodic memory.
Semax Peptide and Mood
Studies report that Semax may have the ability to regulate mood, though research in this area are sparse and preliminary.
In a research study conducted on rats, the impacts of Semax on anxiety and depression were examined. The rats were suggested to be in a normal condition as well as under stress generated by CCK-4, an anxiogenic research substance designed to mimic anxiety disorders.
The research indicated that Semax appeared to have no impact on normally behaving rats. Still, it seemed to have restored normal behavior in rats whose CCK-4 levels were abnormally high, indicating that it may have anxiolytic and antidepressant potential when these conditions are severe.
Semax Peptide and the Brain
Semax has been a popular focus of experimental approaches to brain research for its possible neuroprotective potential. According to several preclinical studies, the peptide has suggested promise in the context of a range of neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory disorders, including stroke.
One study reported that the peptide may have contributed to elevated plasma BDNF levels. As suggested by Barthel index scores, which measure functional independence in stroke research models, this resulted in better motor performance and increased functional independence.
Another experiment, including models of acute stroke, also suggested Semax's significant anti-inflammatory potential. Results indicated that Semax may have boosted both anti-inflammatory mediators (such as tumor necrosis factor-alpha and interleukin-10) and proinflammatory factors (like C-reactive protein and interleukin-8).
Thirty research models of chronic brain ischemia, a disorder often linked to dementia, were exposed to Semax together with adenosine diphosphate (ADP) and collagen in a smaller trial. In terms of recovery results, the peptide group was hypothesized to outperform the control group. Because of its hypothesized neurotrophic and anti-platelet actions, the peptide reportedly improved the research models' conditions, as theorized by the study's authors.
Scientists interested in high-quality, affordable Semax for sale are encouraged to visit the Biotech Peptides website.
References
[i] Dmitrieva, V. G., Povarova, O. V., Skvortsova, V. I., Limborska, S. A., Myasoedov, N. F., & Dergunova, L. V. (2010). Semax and Pro-Gly-Pro activate the transcription of neurotrophins and their receptor genes after cerebral ischemia. Cellular and molecular neurobiology, 30(1), 71–79. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10571-009-9432-0
[ii] Khavinson, V., Ilina, A., Kraskovskaya, N., Linkova, N., Kolchina, N., Mironova, E., Erofeev, A., & Petukhov, M. (2021). Neuroprotective Effects of Tripeptides-Epigenetic Regulators in Mouse Model of Alzheimer's Disease. Pharmaceuticals (Basel, Switzerland), 14(6), 515. https://doi.org/10.3390/ph14060515
[iii] Sciacca, M. F. M., Naletova, I., Giuffrida, M. L., & Attanasio, F. (2022). Semax, a Synthetic Regulatory Peptide, Affects Copper-Induced Abeta Aggregation and Amyloid Formation in Artificial Membrane Models. ACS chemical neuroscience, 13(4), 486–496. https://doi.org/10.1021/acschemneuro.1c00707
[iv] Medvedeva, E. V., Dmitrieva, V. G., Povarova, O. V., Limborska, S. A., Skvortsova, V. I., Myasoedov, N. F., & Dergunova, L. V. (2014). The peptide semax affects the expression of genes related to the immune and vascular systems in rat brain focal ischemia: genome-wide transcriptional analysis. BMC genomics, 15, 228. https://doi.org/10.1186/1471-2164-15-228
[v] Shadrina, M., Kolomin, T., Agapova, T., Agniullin, Y., Shram, S., Slominsky, P., Lymborska, S., & Myasoedov, N. (2010). Comparison of the temporary dynamics of NGF and BDNF gene expression in rat hippocampus, frontal cortex, and retina under Semax action. Journal of molecular neuroscience : MN, 41(1), 30–35. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12031-009-9270-z
[vi] Filippenkov, I. B., Stavchansky, V. V., Denisova, A. E., Yuzhakov, V. V., Sevan'kaeva, L. E.,Sudarkina, O. Y., Dmitrieva, V. G., Gubsky, L. V., Myasoedov, N. F., Limborska, S. A., & Dergunova, L. V. (2020). Novel Insights into the Protective Properties of ACTH(4-7)PGP (Semax) Peptide at the Transcriptome Level Following Cerebral Ischaemia-Reperfusion in Rats. Genes, 11(6), 681. https://doi.org/10.3390/genes11060681
[vii] Sudarkina, O. Y., Filippenkov, I. B., Stavchansky, V. V., Denisova, A. E., Yuzhakov, V. V., Sevan'kaeva, L. E., Valieva, L. V., Remizova, J. A., Dmitrieva, V. G., Gubsky, L. V., Myasoedov, N. F., Limborska, S. A., & Dergunova, L. V. (2021). Brain Protein Expression Profile Confirms the Protective Effect of the ACTH(4-7)PGP Peptide (Semax) in a Rat Model of Cerebral Ischemia-Reperfusion. International journal of molecular sciences, 22(12), 6179. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms22126179
[viii] Meredith, M. E., Salameh, T. S., & Banks, W. A. (2015). Intranasal Delivery of Proteins and Peptides in the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases. The AAPS journal, 17(4), 780–787. https://doi.org/10.1208/s12248-015-9719-7
[ix] Strakhov, V. V., Popova, A. A., & Fedorov, V. N. (2014). The results of Semax neuroprotective efficacy investigation. Ophthalmology Reports, 7(4), 43-51.
[x] Kolomin, T., Shadrina, M., Slominsky, P., Limborska, S., & Myasoedov, N. (2013). A new generation of drugs: synthetic peptides based on natural regulatory peptides. Neuroscience & Medicine, 4(04), 223.