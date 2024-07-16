The Number of Chromebook Users Is Rapidly Increasing. Here’s Why!

Chromebooks are rapidly increasing in popularity and are being embraced by more and more users as we speak. This device is pretty unique since, while it looks like a laptop and is made by all the laptop manufacturers, it has some pretty significant differences.
Let’s see why this cost-effective version of the laptop (while some would even go as far as to call it a laptop-shaped mobile device) is increasing in popularity so rapidly in 2024.
1. App AvailabilityThe app uses Chrome OS, which means that it supports all the apps that would normally be on Android. In other words, any app that’s available on Android is also available for your Chromebook.
This includes absolutely everything from mobile games and fitness apps all the way to Chromebook antivirus solutions. According to technology specialist Ilijia Miljkovac from Techopedia, the fact that you have more choices won’t always be interpreted as an advantage. After all, more choice means that you’ll have a harder time picking (thanks to the psychological phenomenon known as the paradox of choice). Still, since it’s your cybersecurity that’s at stake, you have to do your research and make an informed decision.
Remember that the fact that these apps are also used by mobile users (in the same form) means that, while researching, you can look for safety in numbers. What does that mean? Well, it means that you don’t have to worry about the user pool being too shallow. The app you’re looking into is usually downloaded by thousands, even millions, of users. This means that reviews and ratings are harder to get rigged.
Ultimately, transitioning from a mobile to this device will be a lot more seamless.
2. Low cost (high cost-effectiveness)
You can literally buy a Chromebook for as little as $49. What kind of Chromebook? Well, definitely not one that will be able to stand up to a $500 laptop, but it’s good to have a low-cost option that performs decently.
There are also some high-end versions of Chromebooks, which are in no way inferior to their laptop counterparts; however, these will cost more.
The bottom line is that you can’t expect to spend $200 and get a device that outperforms one that costs $1,000. This is unrealistic, and it just… well, doesn’t make any sense. Moreover, Chromebooks don’t have the prestigious value of a luxury brand. It’s not like an iPhone, where you would agree to buy a device with the same hardware strength and a lot more just because you want to have that particular brand.
Buying a Chromebook is usually a cost-effective choice, not a choice made by one looking for optimal performance. If money is not an issue, you’re more likely just to buy a high-end laptop.
In terms of widespread adoption (which is the very topic of this post), it’s worth mentioning that the number of mobile phones in the world has superseded the number of people. A part of this is due to the availability of cheap phone options. It’s not like 50% of the globe owns an iPhone.
3. Portability
One of the best ways to think about a Chromebook is to see it as a laptop-sized smartphone. However, it’s much more than that. While it does support all Android applications, it also has the window-based system of a conventional PC OS.
A lot of people work remotely
People are dependent on remote entertainment, as well. Just think about it: you’re more likely to watch a show on a streaming service than to turn on the cable. You’re also more likely to get to the anonymous casino site than go to a physical one. Digital means of entertainment are just so dominant in the modern world, and taking this into consideration matters quite a bit.
Also, add to this the fact that, as we’ve previously mentioned, you have all the Android apps available. This means that you have all the benefits of mobile gaming (which is an industry that shouldn’t be discarded.)
In other words, all you have to do is find an available Wi-Fi and keep working. Fortunately, in 2024, free Wi-Fi is really easy to find. Public spaces like parks (in a lot of cities) and airports have them, but you’ll also get one in your hotel room and a coffee shop that you visit.
Just keep in mind that, while somewhat safer, public Wi-Fi is still a cybersecurity concern.The Chrome OS is simple and intuitive. You see, we all have some expectations of how software should work, even if we’ve never used it before.
4. Simplicity
Even if it weren’t as intuitive, the design is clean and minimalist. This means that you’ll have a really quick time figuring out what you’re really supposed to do. This type of design encourages trial by error, which means that it’s really easy and safe to get started and explore the platform on your own.
Second, it has an incredibly quick setup process. You just log into your Google Account and set up a few preferences, and that’s it. Moreover, since the apps that you’ll use are not that different from the apps you’re using on your phone, they will not require you to spend time and effort to adjust.
Updates are automatic, which means that the amount of manual maintenance you have to engage in tends to be minimal. Sure, this is not that different from what’s going on with other operative systems, but still…
5. Multiple user support
One of the most important things to say when listing Chromebook user advantages is the fact that it supports multiple user profiles on the same device. Each user can set up their own preferences, which will give them the subjective feeling that they’re actually using separate devices.
One of the advantages of Chromebook, which is closely tied to this particular feature, is that it is amazing for public spaces and educational institutions. This way, you can use them as educational tools. Combine this with the fact that they can be inexpensive (which further reduces the financial risk and exposure), making them perfect for use in schools.
Remember, we’re living in a high-tech era, and teaching technology is arguably one of our top priorities.
This increases demand for Chromebooks.
While they are developed by one of the world’s largest companies, Chromebook still doesn’t have the name value of some of its counterparts. This further increases its growth potential.