You’re Not The Only One Tired Of Sherman Minton Closures! See What Louisvillians Have To Say About The Latest Delay

As the Sherman Minton Bridge closures continue to cause delays for drivers on both sides of the river, many have taken online to air out their grievances in whatever way they can.

Whether it be on Facebook or X, formerly known as Twitter, many Kentucky and Indiana drivers are not happy with how much work continues to be done on the bridge, with many suggesting that there isn’t much progress being made with each closure.

Jadwiga Kuta, one of many commenters on the Sherman Minton Renewal Facebook page, said:

“That's nice... That's happening at the same time as the 6-week closure of IN-64 near Georgetown. Great job, IN, for timing all the constructions so perfectly that they all happen at the same time😡”

These two closures have put Hoosiers in a bind, keeping traffic stagnant in many areas between Louisville and Georgetown.

“It's been 100 years now!!! You're done! Wrap it the hell up! I'm getting tired of spending 90 minutes to get home for a trip that normally takes me 20 minutes! Tell the crew to wrap it up and get off the bridge!” Kevin Gramlin, wordsmith.

And other drivers who needed to cross the bridge at later hours are also finding issue with bridge closure times.

“Bridge was closed at 2am! It said 5 here. No signs about it until it was too late and I had to spend 30 minutes backtracking to 64 east to take 2nd street,” Jamie Boyer said on Facebook.

And as those on X found out that many lanes were closed on Sherman Minton for repairs, they weren’t too happy with the news either.

“Need to rename it the ‘Perpetual Maintenance Bridge,’” writes one user under a WAVE 3 News post on the site.