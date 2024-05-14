  1. News
You Won't Believe How Young Kentucky's Only BMX World Championship Contender Is

Madden Atherton is representing Louisville in the South Carolina-based competition.

By
May 14, 2024 at 5:22 pm
Wendy Waddle
Eight-year-old Louisville Madden Atherton, a student at St. Albert the Great Parish School, is in Rock Hill, SC this week for the BMX Racing World Championships from May 12–18.

The only national rider in the state of Kentucky, Atherton is one of 30 eight-year-olds across the U.S. competing in the 28th UCI BMX World Championships.

His classmates at St. Albert the Great gave him an awesome sendoff the day before he left for the competition.

BMX Racing was born in Southern California in the late '60s and early '70s. Gaining popularity over four decades, Bicycle Motocross has since become an Olympic sport. Madden’s dad William Atherton, president of the non-profit Derby City BMX in Louisville, told WDRB that the BMX Racing World Championships are one step away from the Olympics.

Louisville will be cheering for him when he competes in Rock Hill, and wherever his wheels take him in his future.

Aria Baci
Aria Baci is a writer and critic who has been working in print and digital media since 2015, for Design*Sponge, Geeks OUT, Flame Con, and The Mary Sue. She is passionate about literature, film, culinary arts, and cultural diversity. Originally from Chicago, she is now loving life in Louisville.
