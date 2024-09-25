[Under 21] It's All About The Tuba

My name is Braylen Mason. I am a 13 year old tuba player from Louisville, KY. One day in 5th grade, my band teacher at Lincoln Performing Arts School asked me if I wanted to play the tuba, and the rest is history. The tuba is one of the best things that has happened to me and let me tell you why.

When I graduated the 5th grade, I took off with the tuba in 6th grade at Western Middle School for the Arts, where I am now an 8th grade student. Playing the tuba gives me something positive to do, allows me to be creative, make friends with bandmates, have fun and challenge myself. In order to be a good tuba player, you must be hardworking, dedicated, committed and disciplined. You see, the tuba is a large instrument and requires you to work on your posture, control your breath, be confident and practice A LOT! I would say that practice and believing in yourself is key to being a good tuba player.

I feel that I am a distinguished tuba player because I see music education as a part of my overall academic education. I work really hard to prioritize practice and listen to my band instructors. Plus, I have receipts to prove it. I placed distinguished two years in a row as a solo performer for the Kentucky Music Educators Association.

Being a tuba player has created amazing opportunities for me. Not only do I play for my school, I have lessons with one of the best tuba educators in the area. I have participated in the University of Louisville Winds Band Institute twice, two programs with Indiana University Southeast School of Music, and I am in my second season with Louisville Youth Orchestra.

Because the tuba helps me be my best self, I want to inspire other kids to give it a try. The tuba really doesn’t get the credit it deserves as it is not a popular instrument with kids my age. Reminder…. it is huge, and requires lots of air to make a sound. But, I hope to inspire others to give the tuba a chance. Kids my age can learn all about the tuba by joining the band at their school. I also want to encourage kids who look like me to continue to diversify music education by joining music programs. The adults who run music programs should create opportunities and possibilities for all of us. I plan to continue to put my best self forward with my tuba right beside me. I want to continue band in high school next school year and I hope one day I can buy my very own tuba. Tuba is life, and for me… it’s all about the tuba!



