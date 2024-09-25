  1. News
Louisville Hot Brown Week | $12 Hot Browns | October 21-27, 2024

This Louisville Restaurant Was Named One Of America’s Top 50 By The New York Times

The local spot holds prestigious weight after the latest ranking

Sep 25, 2024 at 11:19 am
North of Bourbon secured a spot in the top 50 restaurants in America by the New York Times.
North of Bourbon secured a spot in the top 50 restaurants in America by the New York Times. North of Bourbon Facebook page
North of Bourbon, a bourbon bar and restaurant in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood, has earned a spot on the New York Times’ prestigious list of the 50 best restaurants in the United States for 2024. This marks a significant achievement for the local culinary scene, as the restaurant is the only Kentucky restaurant to be featured.

Known for blending Southern and New Orleans-inspired flavors, North of Bourbon offers a unique dining experience. Executive Chef Lawrence Weeks, raised in a Creole and Cajun household, draws on his heritage to create a menu that includes standout dishes like scallop crudo, gumbo z'herbes and creole cream cheese cheesecake.


The restaurant’s bourbon bar is equally impressive, boasting more than 300 varieties and 26 cocktail options.


The restaurant owners expressed their gratitude for the recognition in a post on Facebook.

"It’s a privilege to be included among such talented chefs and remarkable restaurants from across the country."


The New York Times praised Chef Weeks for reinvigorating New Orleans cuisine beyond Louisiana, noting that his work at North of Bourbon has established him as one of the most exciting new chefs in the region.


North of Bourbon, which opened in 2021, has quickly gained acclaim, previously landing 8th on Southern Living’s "Best New Restaurants of 2023." Chef Weeks was also a semifinalist for the 2024 James Beard Awards.

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
