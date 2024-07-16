This Boudoir Photographer Is Hosting A Body Positive Pool Party In Louisville

Louisville-based photographer Kaitlin Keane began hosting a pool party as a way to celebrate her business anniversary. She and her partner Jon Guzicki launched an inclusive boudoir photography studio in Louisville in 2018. They wanted to give back to the community that trusts KKP Boudoir to take their nudes.

"This is our fifth year hosting the KKP Boudoir Pool Party," Keane says. "It would be the sixth, but you know, 2020." The adults-only event is the most inclusive pool party of the summer — and it will be at a water park. "I by no means created the idea of a pool party. And I know I'm not the only one to host one in the city this summer. But I love to brag about the vibe our event brings."

KKP Boudoir is invested in diversity and inclusion, and passionate about hosting a space where everyone is welcome, no matter their age, race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, size, wardrobe, physical ability, economic status, or religion. "We believe being in a swimsuit is as close to being in lingerie in public as you can be. And it can be a scary feeling."

click to enlarge KKP Boudoir

Keane takes pride in being a plus-size photographer, and believes in body-positive values and body neutrality. "Being a babe has no gender identity or sexual orientation," she says. "I just wanted to show people they can be comfortable in their body… in a swimsuit in public or at a boudoir shoot in my studio."

The inspiration for the event was born of a desire to create a space where everyone could feel comfortable and be celebrated exactly as they are. "At KKP Boudoir, we're all about self-love and acceptance, and this pool party is a way to bring those values to life."

Building community around these values is important to Keane and her partner. Events like this pool party help keep likeminded people connected with each other and build support systems that encourage positive self-image and inclusivity — outside of the internet, in the physical world.

click to enlarge KKP Boudoir

Before the actual pool party, KKP Boudoir will be hosting a pre-party event with more than 25 local vendors to start the party early for guests. There will be a DJ, photo ops, food. In addition to being body positive, the pool party is also unique for being sober. "I always find it hard to do things with friends without it being centered around alcohol in a city that is so coded in bourbon," Keane says. No alcohol will be provided by or associated with the KKP Boudoir brand.

Keane is looking forward to this year's pool party being KKP Boudoir's biggest to date. "It's about enjoying ourselves, letting go of societal pressures, and just having a blast together with friends — ones you've had for years, or meeting new ones."



UPDATE: This year's pool party has officially sold out.