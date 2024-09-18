This Beloved Downtown Louisville Bar Is Closing Its Doors After Five Years

Expo, a popular cocktail bar nestled along Louisville’s thriving Whiskey Row, has closed its doors after nearly five years of serving the community. The bar, located at 114 Main St., was known for its innovative approach to cocktails, including its signature drink, the Acid Cat Spirit Guide, which had become a local favorite.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sept. 17, the bar's owner announced the closure, attributing it to a significant rent increase earlier in the year. “We just can't keep this amazing little experiment running,” the post read. Despite finding a temporary solution to the rising costs, the bar said it faced an insurmountable financial challenge this month.

The 1,400-square-foot bar, recognizable by its unmarked light-blue door, had been celebrated for its sustainable practices and unique use of ingredients, including its house-made super juice.

In the Instagram post, the owner expressed deep gratitude to the patrons and staff who supported the bar throughout its five-year run, including through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Thank you for making the Acid Cat the best-selling cocktail in town, and for the many accolades you piled on us over the years," the message continued.



"The days are long, the nights are longer, and after midnight, the drinks only get stronger! Love y'all more than any social media post could ever express, see you down the road."