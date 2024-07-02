These DMV Branches Will Be Closed The Next Two Weeks In Louisville

Two motor vehicle branches are expected to close down for two weeks later in July.

The move will allow these two branches to work through a backlog of vehicle license applications, allowing them to catch up and get licenses to people who need them.

The two branches are The West Branch (228 Amy Ave.) and Downtown Branch (200 S. 5th St.). They will be closed Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 19.

“It was not a decision made lightly, but we feel this is the best way to handle the KAVIS catastrophe,” said Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw in a statement. “Our customers are used to a 24-48 hour turnaround on work, but now we’re seeing dealerships wait up to a month because there are so many problems with KAVIS. We cannot afford to pay employees to work late and on weekends, but the sheer volume of backlog has forced me to make this difficult decision. I am optimistic that we will come out of this closure better than we started.”

The Sheriff’s Auto Inspections and property tax drop-off services will not be available at the West Branch during this period. Anyone who needs a Sheriff’s Auto Inspection should visit 810 W. Market Street between 8:00 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.