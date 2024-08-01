  1. News
The Vision Zero Initiative Wants Your Feedback On Louisville Drivers

The organization is looking for Louisville residents to share their experiences

Aug 1, 2024 at 12:16 pm
The latest public feedback will help give Vision Zero more data on speeding issues in the city.
Vision Zero Louisville — a transportation safety initiative that prioritizes the prevention of fatal and serious injury crashes — is inviting Louisville residents to share their experiences with speeding in an online survey.


The survey, which is available online now through Sept. 30, asks whether drivers believe speeding is a safety concern, as well as other questions about reducing speeding and the driver’s own driving speed throughout the city.


“The effects of speeding are deadly, and drivers on Louisville’s High Injury Network, where a majority of fatal and serious injury crashes occur, should be especially aware of their speed,” stated Lt. Craig Browning, commander of LMPD’s Traffic Unit. “This Speed Management Plan is the right thing to do, and this community-informed effort will help us look at feasible and effective solutions to address speeding as we work toward our vision of zero roadway deaths by 2050.”


The survey results, in addition to crash data, current local conditions and a peer review of cities leading the way in terms of speed management and Vision Zero will culminate in a Speed Management Plan that will be adopted by Louisville for the first time ever.


According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is doing its own media blitz on speed prevention on our nation’s roads, called Speeding Catches Up With You, reported that speeding contributes to more than 25% of all traffic-related deaths nationwide.


In Louisville, the number of traffic fatalities have continuously risen over time. The latest traffic data, from Vision Zero Louisville’s Dashboard, showed that 136 Louisville residents died from traffic accidents.


Those increasing traffic deaths led the Louisville Metro Council to pass an ordinance in 2022 to call for zero roadway deaths by 2050 through Vision Zero’s safety initiative. Vision Zero Louisville says it has implemented a “multi-layered approach to saving lives, including redesigning roadways to encourage appropriate speeds and improving trauma-related care for crash victims.”

Caleb Stultz
Caleb is a News Writer for LEO Weekly from Southern Indiana, AKA the Suburbs of Louisville, and has worked for other news outlets including The Courier Journal and Spectrum News 1 KY. He also loves to read, be outdoors with his dog, and collect cards and vintage clothing.
