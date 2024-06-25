TARC Will Reduce Routes Starting Sunday, June 30

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) will reduce 22 out of its 30 routes starting this coming Sunday, June 30, due to budget restrictions. The budget reduction comes as money from the American Rescue Plan has dried up for TARC, which will no longer be able to go as far for the majority of its routes with a 20% reduction in funding.

The service reductions will reduce service on weekdays down to what is typically seen on Saturdays, the transit service stated in a rider alert on Wednesday, June 12. For now, TARC3 services will remain the same as fixed route services are the only ones being impacted. All hours and frequency of service from TARC will remain the same on Saturdays and Sundays.

TARC stated that Route #29 Eastern Parkway will now re-route to the north end of Cherokee Park, which may affect riders who are unaware. Here are the routes that will see reduced service:



