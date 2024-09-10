TARC To Host Open Houses This Week After Finishing First Public Phase of 2025 Redesign

Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has wrapped up its first public phase of its TARC 2025 network redesign, with just two weeks left for residents to offer feedback on the future of Louisville’s transit system. To get more people to give their input, TARC will host three open-house events this week, giving community members a chance to engage directly with transit officials.

According to TARC, this network redesign addresses significant financial challenges facing the system, potentially leading to service cuts of up to 50% for Louisville unless additional funding is secured.



Three conceptual approaches have been proposed to inform the future network: “Coverage,” “Ridership,” and “Growth.” Each concept reflects different priorities, such as maintaining existing routes or enhancing frequency in high-demand areas. You can find out what each proposal does here.

“We need to hear from the community,” said TARC Executive Director Ozzy Gibson. “This is Louisville's plan, and input from TARC riders and all residents will shape the future of our transit network.”

Open-house events will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, September 10: United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State St., 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 11: Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 12: TARC Headquarters - Union Station, 1000 West Broadway, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Residents can provide input through an online survey available until Sept. 20. In-person, virtual, and pop-up meetings are also being held across the city, reaching over 140 groups since August 1. TARC says a diverse Stakeholder Advisory Committee, comprising community leaders and local officials, has also been established to guide the planning process.

For more information and to access the survey, visit www.ridetarc.org/tarc2025.