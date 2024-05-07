Sherman Minton Bridge Closes Two Lanes For Two Weeks

Starting on Monday, May 6 at 3 p.m., crews closed Interstate 64 East at the Sherman Minton Bridge. This will force drivers heading that way to take several detour routes until Monday, May 20 at 5 a.m.

Officials say the closure is to finish concrete work on that end of the bridge.

Drivers can take I-265 East to I-65 South to detour, where they can get onto the Clark Memorial Bridge or the Kennedy Bridge, which has tolls.

If drivers do go past the I-265 exit, they will not be able to get onto the Sherman Minton Bridge. Instead, they will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany, IN and drive until they can get to I-64 West, and circle back to I-265.