Sherman Minton Bridge Closes Indefinitely For Immediate Inspection

Anyone heading to Southern Indiana this weekend should prepare to be re-routed. The Sherman Minton Bridge that connects Louisville and New Albany is closed indefinitely due to structural concerns.A Sherman Minton Renewal spokeswoman announced the closure on Friday a little before 1:30 p.m. The top and bottom decks will remain closed to traffic in both directions "until further notice."According to the Sherman Minton Renewal Project website, the closure was ordered after “a component of the bridge deck on the main span was found to need immediate inspection and possible repair before traffic can be permitted to cross the bridge.”Project officials claim that the problem was found during scheduled deck pour operations.Recommended alternate routes include Interstates 265 and 65 between Kentucky and Indiana.