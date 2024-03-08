  1. News
  2. Louisville News
  1. News
  2. Louisville News
LOUISVILLE TACO WEEK RETURNS APRIL 15-21, 2024

Sherman Minton Bridge Closes Indefinitely For Immediate Inspection

By
Mar 8, 2024 at 5:30 pm
Sherman Minton bridge
Share on Nextdoor
Anyone heading to Southern Indiana this weekend should prepare to be re-routed. The Sherman Minton Bridge that connects Louisville and New Albany is closed indefinitely due to structural concerns.

A Sherman Minton Renewal spokeswoman announced the closure on Friday a little before 1:30 p.m. The top and bottom decks will remain closed to traffic in both directions "until further notice."

According to the Sherman Minton Renewal Project website, the closure was ordered after “a component of the bridge deck on the main span was found to need immediate inspection and possible repair before traffic can be permitted to cross the bridge.”

Project officials claim that the problem was found during scheduled deck pour operations.

Recommended alternate routes include Interstates 265 and 65 between Kentucky and Indiana.

Sydney Catinna
Sydney is a native Louisvillian who spent her twenties in Los Angeles working for NBC's The Voice. Valuing curiosity, creativity, and authenticity, the only thing she loves more than traveling is home.
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Literary LEO 2023!
By LEO Weekly
Anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion legislation in Kentucky and Indiana's state legislature is putting higher education at risk for educators, families and students.
By Erica Rucker
Nonprofit Louisville Grows Is Planting 132 Trees In The Parkland And California (2)
By LEO Weekly Staff
Should Semi Trucks Be Allowed On The Second Street Bridge? After Latest Crash, We're Not So Sure
By LEO Weekly Staff

All material © 2024 LEO Weekly, Louisville, KY. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe